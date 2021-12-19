Heat vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (18-13) play against the Detroit Pistons (24-24) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 19, 2021

Miami Heat 90, Detroit Pistons 100 (Final)

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Pistons snap 14-game losing skid with win over the short-handed Heat. Takeaways and postgame reaction from Miami’s loss miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What went wrong for the Heat’s offense, P.J. Tucker watch has begun and more – 10:43 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Max Strus after tonight’s game in Detroit: “I feel we haven’t been home all year.”

No team has played more road games (19) than the Heat have and only Charlotte, Washington and Orlando have played as many.

Among them, Miami is the only one with a winning record on the road. – 9:54 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Pistons snap 14-game losing streak with 100-90 win over Heat nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/19/pis… – 9:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 100-90 loss in Detroit: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Out of gas at the close of trip.

2. Now all eyes on PJ Tucker’s knee.

3. Herro held out again.

4. Strus sets tone, but few other shots fall.

5. Yurtseven hits boards, but Heat pounded in paint. – 9:43 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Growing and building off this energy. 💪

@PriorityHealth | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/GozobeGEhc – 9:37 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

League leaders in 3-point attempts per minute of rotation players (and 3P%)

Steph Curry: .39 (39.8%)

Jordan Clarkson: .35 (30.0%)

Buddy Hield: .34 (37.4%)

Malik Beasley: .31 (33.5%)

Duncan Robinson: .30 (33.6%)

Donovan Mitchell: .29 (34.6%) – 9:37 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

SOUND ON

Miami can’t survive without both Bam Adebayo AND PJ Tucker

I showcase one possession from this game after the PJ injury, proving how much he means to the offense

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/WBnEXaN3L8 – 9:34 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons beat #Heat with big third quarter, halt 14-game losing skid: https://t.co/gacpptYfPg pic.twitter.com/rFoUa9fDIV – 9:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry on P.J. Tucker’s injury: “Hopefully it’s nothing serious and he’ll be right back with us.” Tucker left tonight’s game in the third quarter with a left knee injury. – 9:23 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Hamidou Diallo: “If you’ve been watching us for the past couple of weeks, we’ve been up by 15 and down by 10 and 20. We’ve been all over the place.” – 9:23 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

𝗦𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮 𝗕𝗲𝘆-𝗯𝘆.

Bey recorded his 6th 20+ game of the season and 7th game leading the team in scoring 🙌

@BELFORGroup | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/FdUijDFtap – 9:20 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus just brought up something interesting

Mentioned he thinks they should get out on the break much more instead of the constant half-court sets

Obviously being without main guys changes things, but they’ve gotten away from that – 9:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus:

“I feel we haven’t been home all year.”

@5ReasonsSports – 9:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus:

“We just didn’t get stops. They did a good job of taking us out of our game by switching everything.”

“It’s the end of the road trip. We’ll go back and regroup, and hopefully get another one on Tuesday.”

@5ReasonsSports – 9:13 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Got the dub. Read about it.

@Keith_Langlois 🗞️ : on.nba.com/3paxf6A – 9:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: The injuries keep coming, plus other Heat-Pistons thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:56 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Pistons snap 14-game losing streak with 100-90 victory over injury-riddled Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:55 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on value of the win: “It reinforces your teaching … all those things are really teachable moments and easy to reinforce after you win.” – 8:54 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Hamidou Diallo: “I’m so proud of him and the energy he’s bringing…his rebounding in traffic was big-time.” – 8:52 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey: “He’s in good rhythm shooting the ball and he’s been decisive, instead of thinking about shooting the ball.” – 8:50 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said the Pistons didn’t hit many 3’s, but Bey hit some timely 3’s at the end of the game. Credited the Pistons for creating offense with their defense. – 8:49 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Takeaways and details from loss to Pistons, as another Heat starter goes down with injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:49 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey: “We created a lot of offense with our defense, more than anything else.” – 8:49 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey: “We made shots and we were attacking the paint and got to the FT line. That was a big thing that helped us.” – 8:49 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Vooch looking sharp and confident on both ends to start tonight. Monster block on LeBron James, then a clean-up dunk on the other end a few plays later. Already scored more in this first half than he did in that frustrating Miami game right before the outbreak shutdown. – 8:48 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons and Lions won today. Might be a good day to try your lottery luck if you’re a Detroit sports fan – 8:47 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Only 13 turnovers from #Pistons in the win tonight … and that’s the number Dwane Casey said they wanted to get down to. – 8:47 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey: “We were saying we were going to win the game on the defensive end.” – 8:45 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey on his role as a closer: “It’s just trusting my work and trying to play hard. Whatever the team needs from me and whatever we need from each other, we’re comfortable doing.” – 8:44 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey on ending the losing streak: “It’s great to get the monkey off our backs. A lot of our losses have been close possessions down the stretch. It’s good to see if we execute down the stretch what we can do.” – 8:43 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Pretty good WWWeekend for Detroit sports 😤

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 26 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST / 3-6 3PT

🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 15 PTS / 7 REB / 2 AST / 7-10 FG

🔹 @Frank Jackson: 12 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST pic.twitter.com/5FESRDYFPe – 8:39 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Lions win. Pistons win, breaking a 14-game losing streak. Break out the 40’s, Shelby – 8:36 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

The Pistons end 14-game losing streak with home win over Miami. pic.twitter.com/qa3QrpUWPz – 8:35 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Tough loss to swallow for the Heat, but the bigger loss could be P.J. Tucker, depending on his outlook. Left the game with a right knee injury. – 8:35 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Loss to the Pistons

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 8:34 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

FINAL: Pistons 100, Heat 90. Pistons (5-24) just snapped a 14-game skid, and won their 1st game since Nov. 17. Crowd rose for a standing ovation as the clock wound out.

Bey: 26 points

Diallo: 15 points, 7 rebounds

Stewart: 7 points, 14 rebounds

Cunningham: 4 points, 10 assists – 8:34 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Short handed Heat loses at dreadful Detroit 100-90 on night Lowry goes 3 for 12, Duncan 2 for 11 and Tucker lost to knee injury – 8:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Pistons 100, Heat 90. Miami shot 37.8 percent in the loss. Detroit’s win snapped a 14-game losing skid. Heat ends four-game trip at 2-2. – 8:34 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

It is me. I was the bad juju. Pistons avoid losing a franchise-record 15 games by defeating the Miami Heat on the only home game I missed this year. Merry Christmas from me to you, Pistons fans! – 8:33 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Final: #Pistons 100, #Heat 90

Bey: 26 pts, 4 rebs

Diallo: 15 pts, 7 rebs

Hayes: 11 pts

Stewart: 7 pts, 14 rebs

DET ends 14-game losing streak. – 8:33 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons , #Heat 90, 39.1 4Q

2 FT coming for Joseph, but I’m going to hold off on #HashtagTime – 8:30 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Three Pistons fans ejected tonight during game against the Heat in Detroit. – 8:28 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham fouls out at 1:31 4Q on an offensive foul.

Casey had been telling him to slow things down, and there was plenty of time left on the shot clock. – 8:28 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

A leading score got Pistons fans acting different – 8:27 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

DET 99, MIA 89, 1:55 4Q – 8:25 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey motioned for Cade Cunningham to slow things down and run more clock, with a double-digit lead and less than 2 minutes left. – 8:24 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey has 10 pts, including a pair of 3-pointers, in 4Q. – 8:23 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham has 10 assists, his second straight game reaching double digits. – 8:20 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons have struggled from 3 tonight, but Bey just made two big ones to keep the Pistons in control. Detroit started the game 2-20 from 3, but have since knocked down five of 11 – 8:20 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey, closer?

We’ll see. – 8:20 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Cade doing Cade things ✨

@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/NuqlpgAKg2 – 8:19 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Security just escorted a fan sitting courtside out of the arena. Believe it was the same fan who was screaming “Isaiah Stewart’s your dad!” to Dewayne Dedmon, who eventually said something back. Fan was screaming at Dedmon all game. – 8:18 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

The #Heat have had open looks that they don’t miss.

#Pistons Saddiq Bey didn’t miss his last one, and the lead is 91-83, 4:31 4Q. – 8:18 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

All the way from the banks of the Red Cedar 🎶

Welcome to the game tonight, @MSU_Basketball 🤝 #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/SiY8MG0MXu – 8:12 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Been a quiet offensive night for Cade. That was only his second bucket tonight, he has four points on 2-4 shooting. But it gave Detroit some breathing room. Pistons lead the Heat 88-79 with 6:49 to go – 8:12 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham gets a steal and lay-in and the lead is 88-79, 6;49 4Q. – 8:11 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Miamis not down because PJ Tucker went out, but this 2nd half proves his importance

Without him stepping into the Bam role, they just hoped Omer or KZ could fill the same

(That didn’t happen)

This team can’t survive without both PJ and Bam this season – 8:08 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Pistons lead down to five with 7:39 to play. Max Strus up to 24 points. – 8:07 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons 84, Heat 79 with 7:39 to go after Strus makes two of three at the line. – 8:07 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons 84, #Heat 79, 7:39 4Q – 8:07 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Get Max Strus some help – 8:04 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

It’s fitting that Marcus Garrett hits a 3 when nobody on this team can create any offense – 8:02 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

☁️ Lyles through the lane! ☁️

@BallySportsDET | @Trey Lyles pic.twitter.com/YKwXpGpyhp – 8:01 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Lowry and Duncan are 3 of 15 going into the fourth

Without Butler, Bam, and Herro, you’re not going to be in a good spot when that happens, even when playing the worst team in the league

The young guys can only do so much – 8:00 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Outscored them 33-19 that quarter…let’s FINISH THIS!

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST

🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 1 AST / 7-9 FG

🔹 @Frank Jackson: 12 PTS / 1 REB / 4-8 FG pic.twitter.com/ZyitiG1QwU – 7:59 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Remember we outscored them 33-16 in the 4th quarter last time. pic.twitter.com/IQ1sB3EfL5 – 7:59 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Pistons 79, Heat 67. Detroit has lost 14 straight. – 7:57 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 3: Pistons 79, Heat 67. That was Detroit’s best quarter in a while. Outscored the Heat 31-19, closed it with a 19-7 run.

Bey: 16 points

Diallo: 15 points

F. Jackson: 12 points

Stewart: 7 points, 11 rebounds – 7:57 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 3Q: #Pistons 79, #Heat 67

DET won that quarter, 33-19. Lots of hoodrat things happened in that 12 minutes. Lots. – 7:57 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Pistons, on a 14-game losing streak, take a 79-67 lead into fourth against Heat. Outscoring Heat 44-20 in paint. – 7:57 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Difference in this game:

Detroit getting in the paint and to the basket almost every play

Miami can’t relate – 7:57 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Trey Lyles, rim protector.

Yeah, that happened. – 7:56 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Spo takes a timeout down 11 with Detroit on a 17-4 run. This is getting ugly. Unless the Heat turn it around, it looks like the Pistons will snap their 14-game losing streak. – 7:55 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Lyles (!) gets a thunderous transition dunk, and the Pistons are leading the Heat 75-64. They’re on a 15-4 run – 7:53 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Pistons lead by 11. Heat shooting 37.7 percent. – 7:53 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Trey Lyles block and dunk on the other end.

Yeah, this game is intoxicated.

#Pistons 75, #Heat 64, 1:26 3Q – 7:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Omer Yurtseven has tied his career high with 12 rebounds. – 7:53 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Another three-point play by #Pistons Saddiq Bey, and the lead is up to 73-64, 1:51 3Q. – 7:52 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons are shooting 4-23 from 3, and lead the Heat 70-62. They’re currently on a 10-2 run – 7:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Miamis trying to work the ball through Yurtseven way too much right now, almost like it’s natural in the way they do Bam

Lowry just has to turn into scoring Lowry – 7:47 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Points in the paint:

Pistons 38

Heat 18 – 7:47 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Heat say PJ Tucker (left knee injury) will not return. – 7:46 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Heat say P.J. Tucker left tonight’s game against Detroit with a left knee injury and will not return.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Per Heat: P.J. Tucker left tonight’s game with a left knee injury and will not return. – 7:46 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat say P.J. Tucker will not return to tonight’s game after sustaining a left knee injury. – 7:46 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Heat: P.J. Tucker left tonight’s game with a left knee injury and will not return. – 7:45 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Killian Hayes and Omer Yurtseven have combined to score the last 10 points in this game.

What is going on. – 7:45 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#MIAvsDET INJURY UPDATE: P.J. Tucker left tonight’s game with a left knee injury and will not return. – 7:45 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons have their first lead since 1Q, 62-60. – 7:42 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Killian knocks down both free throws, and the Pistons have their first lead since midway through the 2nd quarter – 7:42 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes is initiating hoodrat behavior.

Wait, what? – 7:39 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons get their first 3-pointer in more than a full quarter, a corner 3 by Bey, to pull even at 58, 7:16 3Q. – 7:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

With Dewayne Dedmon picking up his fourth foul early in the third quarter, Omer Yurtseven in. – 7:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Now four fouls on Dewayne Dedmon, with 8:25 left in the third period. – 7:31 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Double-techs on #Pistons Hamidou Diallo and #Heat Duncan Robinson. It was just some words. – 7:30 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons are 2-20 from 3 after that miss by Bey – 7:30 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Hamidou Diallo has found a nice role as a cutter and finisher in the past week or so. – 7:27 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat shot just 3 of 11 from midrange and 8 of 13 from the free-throw line in the first half. – 7:23 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

We like what we’re seeing from Max 👏

15 points (three 3s) at half to lead all players. pic.twitter.com/K29CgwdNPY – 7:21 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

@BallySportsDET | @Frank Jackson pic.twitter.com/kWklBSR3dp – 7:15 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

8 rebounds for Big O so far. pic.twitter.com/Oh8tblxQvH – 7:15 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Trailing by 2 after 2.

🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 9 PTS / 4 REB / 1 AST / 4-6 FG

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 7 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST

🔹 @Frank Jackson: 7 PTS / 1 REB pic.twitter.com/nBGVykeudO – 7:12 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Heat 48, Pistons 46. Detroit closed the half with a 6-0 run to keep the score close.

Diallo: 9 points, 4 rebounds

F. Jackson: 7 points

Bey: 7 points

Cunningham: 2 points, 5 assists – 7:11 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Half: #Heat 48, #Pistons 46

Diallo: 9 pts, 4 rebs

Bey/F. Jackson: 7 pts each

Stewart: 6 pts, 7 rebs

Lyles: 6 pts, 5 rebs – 7:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Heat 48, Pistons 46. Detroit only down two despite shooting just 2 of 19 (10.5 percent) on threes in the first half. – 7:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Even at 2 of 19 on threes, Pistons go into halftime within 48-46 of Heat. Strus with 15 for Heat. Heat had led by nine in second period. – 7:10 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons are shooting 2-of-19 (11%) from 3, but they’re only down by 4 in 2Q. That’s something. – 7:08 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The Pistons are 2-19 from 3 … and are only trailing by four. That’s good – 7:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

15 points for Max Strus so far

Just can’t see a guy with this type of pure talent to shoot the basketball being pushed out the rotation on a team whose 2 best players don’t shoot the three

Continually earning his stay – 7:06 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

lol at PJ Tucker one-handing that rebound and putback. disrespectful. – 7:06 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Two nights after scoring a career-high 32 points, Max Strus with 15 points in the first half. – 7:05 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Duncan Robinson always attacks closeouts well but it usually ends in a layup. Finding Strus with the defense scrambled like he just did takes his game to the next level. They can play together. – 7:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The typical Duncan Robinson drive and kick for a Max Strus three. Heat now 8 of 17 on threes and leads Pistons 43-37. – 7:00 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Heat 43, #Pistons 37, 3:55 2Q

F. Jackson: 7 pts

Diallo/Stewart/Lyles: 6 pts each – 6:59 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons are currently 2-17 from 3. They haven’t shot the ball particularly well this season, but this is on track to be one of their worst nights by far – 6:58 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

*Briefly looks at timeline to see how the Pistons game is going, sees people losing it*

*googles score and sees the Pistons are only down by four while shooting 0.737372 percent from 3* – 6:56 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham gets his 3rd foul at 5:28 2Q. Cory Joseph comes in for him. – 6:56 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat playing five out with this lineup. Most of the possessions right now have this spacing. pic.twitter.com/8cq9RGxdqn – 6:56 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey looked like he wanted to challenge that last foul call against Cade Cunningham, but he held back. It ended up being Cade’s 2nd foul. – 6:55 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Dewayne Dedmon is 11 of 18 on threes this season. – 6:54 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Juwan Howard is at the LCA tonight. Got a pretty good ovation when the Jumbotron showed him. Howard was a longtime assistant with the Heat – 6:52 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Michigan coach Juwan Howard, a former #Heat assistant, is at the #Pistons game today. – 6:51 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Omer Yurtseven already with eight rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench. – 6:48 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Pistons are shooting an NBA-worst 31.1 percent on threes this season. Detroit is 1 of 13 from deep tonight. – 6:45 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Gabe Vincent and Max Strus with 14 of the team’s 26 points

It continues – 6:43 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Time to take it up a notch. pic.twitter.com/nbF9KfTKzQ – 6:39 PM

End of 1.

🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 3-4 FG

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST

🔹 @Trey Lyles: 4 PTS / 3 REB pic.twitter.com/NHNWp24e4O – 6:39 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Nice move by Marcus for his first NBA bucket! pic.twitter.com/qdlXviDvB5 – 6:38 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1st: Heat 23, Pistons 20. Detroit shot 7-19 overall and 1-10 from 3.

Diallo: 6 points, 3 rebounds

Bey: 5 points

Lyles: 4 points – 6:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Heat 23, Pistons 20. Gabe Vincent with eight points. Pistons shooting 1 of 10 on threes. – 6:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 23, Pistons 20 at end of one. Six rebounds for Yurtseven, eight point for Vincent. – 6:37 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 1Q: #Heat 23, #Pistons 20

Diallo: 6 pts, 3 rebs

Bey: 5 pts

Lyles: 4 pts, 3 rebs

DET shot 1-of-10 from 3. – 6:37 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Some early Luka Garza minutes in 1Q as well for #Pistons. – 6:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Marcus Garrett scores his first NBA points on a driving layup. – 6:33 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cory Joseph just checked in after picking up DNPs during the last three games – 6:33 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Cory Joseph minutes… – 6:33 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cade did a good job forcing Okpala to miss on two of Miami’s last three possessions. He was credited with a block on the first one. – 6:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

That Max Strus three was all Kyle Lowry

Wing post insert to Lowry

Pin down by Yurt for Garrett, which is usually the result in that set

Garrett flows into a weakside back screen for Strus

Lowry floats it over the top…Easy three – 6:30 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons 18, #Heat 17, 2:43 1Q – 6:29 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Headband @SaddiqBey HUSTLES DIFFERENT! 💪

@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/aMZqwIcqJ4 – 6:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus’ first 3-pointer was the 100th of his career. – 6:29 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry draws his second charge of the first quarter. He leads the NBA in charges drawn. – 6:28 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat with 10 three-point attempts in the first eight minutes. – 6:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Now 10 of Heat’s first 13 shots have been 3s. – 6:27 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Dewayne Dedmon called for his second foul with 6:07 left in the first quarter. Omer Yurtseven enters. – 6:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Now two early fouls on Dewayne Dedmon. So Yurtseven enters. – 6:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

KZ Okpala playing as Heat sixth man tonight. – 6:23 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons 16, #Heat 11, 6:26 1Q

Diallo: 6 pts, 2 rebs

Bey: 5 pts

Stewart: 3 pts, 2 rebs

DET is shooting 60% FG. – 6:20 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Gabe Vincent man

This isn’t his jumper returning

This is his jumper growing – 6:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat continues to put up a lot of threes with Adebayo and Butler out. Six of Miami’s first nine shots have been threes. – 6:19 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Six of Heat’s first nine shots are threes, as trend continues. – 6:19 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Gabe Vincent still a thing, with five early points. – 6:18 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes gets his 2nd foul at 9:13 1Q, and Saben Lee will make an early appearance. – 6:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Yeah don’t blitz Lowry when Duncan is the screener lol – 6:16 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Another Duncan Robinson mid-range shot. Not sure if coaches said something to him, but he’s taken a few of those lately after having attempted just one for most of the start of the season. – 6:15 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons coach Dwane Casey and Kyle Lowry share a hug before tipoff.

That’s Casey’s guy, obviously, from their time in Toronto. – 6:11 PM

Game 🔛 in the 313!

@UWMLife | @UWMlending pic.twitter.com/ozADhm1X4V – 6:10 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Isaiah Stewart, on behalf of Tom Gores and the Pistons, just thanked the fans for their support ahead of tonight’s game – 6:05 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

One more before we come home. pic.twitter.com/VhYOiAD4FA – 6:00 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The Pistons have a Jerami Grant decision to make: Trade him now, or later?

He’s one of the most coveted assets in the league ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline. The Pistons aren’t in a rush, but there’s incentive for interested teams to make a big offer now.

freep.com/story/sports/n… – 5:50 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Same starters for #Pistons tonight vs. MIA: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart.

#Heat starters: Lowry, Vincent, Tucker, Robinson and Dedmon. #DFS – 5:48 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/w08x1airaI – 5:45 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Same starting 5 for the Pistons tonight: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo and Isaiah Stewart.

Heat are starting Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Dewayne Dedmon – 5:43 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat with these 10 available for the third straight game: Lowry, Vincent, Robinson, Tucker, Dedmon, Strus, Yurtseven, Okpala, Garrett and Haslem.

Heat looking to improve to 3-0 with this group today against a Pistons team that has lost 14 straight. – 5:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

No Tyler Herro tonight

As I said before, there’s no need for him to play tonight

Young rotation guys are hot, and an extra 2 days rest is needed when playing a team on a 14 game losing streak – 5:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So 10 available for Heat tonight in Detroit:

Starters: Lowry, Vincent, Robinson, Tucker, Dedmon.

Reserves: Strus, Okpala, Yurtseven, Garrett, Haslem.

Inactive: Butler, Adebayo, Martin, Morris, Oladipo. – 5:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro (quad) is out today vs. Pistons. Marcus Garrett (eye) is available. – 5:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Marcus Garrett (eye) is available for Heat. – 5:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro (quad) is an active scratch for the Heat tonight, will not play in Detroit. – 5:32 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Locked in 🔒

@iamgabevincent2’s averaging

17.8ppg over his last 4 starts. pic.twitter.com/dRWg3LEDs1 – 5:30 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Without Jerami Grant, Miami can stick PJ Tucker on Saddiq Bey

That one move can essentially take care of business IMO – 5:28 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip – 5:22 PM

Matt Dery @DerySpeaks

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

🚨 Tuesday’s game at Miami will now be televised on @NBAonTNT in addition to @BallySportsIN. pic.twitter.com/IYb35pklCa – 5:03 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Tonight’s @HenryFordNews status/injury report against the visiting Miami Heat: pic.twitter.com/ya7itEPfaz – 5:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro and Marcus Garrett remain questionable. Garrett and Herro are going through their pregame routines, but Spoelstra says he’ll talk with Jay Sabol to make a final decision on Herro’s status for tonight vs. Pistons (6 p.m., Bally Sports Sun). – 4:37 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#MIAvsDET INJURY UPDATE: Coach Spo says Tyler Herro (quad) and Marcus Garrett (eye) are going through their pregame routines and are both questionable to play tonight vs the Pistons. – 4:36 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Tua saying “Duuuuuuuuuke” is going to be the opening of every sports show here in Miami tonight. – 4:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra says a night after watching Juwan Howard coach Michigan that Howard and his family will be at tonight’s Heat game in Detroit. – 4:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is questionable still vs Detroit tonight

He’s going to go through his pregame routine, then they will make a decision from there

@5ReasonsSports – 4:33 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Spo says Tyler Herro is questionable for tonight’s game against the Pistons. Going through his pregame routine and Heat will make a decision after that. – 4:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro (quad) and Marcus Garrett (eye) remain questionable.

Out for Heat: Butler, Adebayo, Morris, Martin, Oladipo. – 4:33 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on playing Cade Cunningham in a shorter stint in 1Q on Saturday: “What we found out is playing him in short stints helps his stamina.” – 4:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Pistons coach Dwane Casey on young Kyle Lowry compared to today’s Kyle Lowry, “He is a great example of young players coming into this league who think they had it figured it out. And then, all at once, you figure it out. And now the rest of it is history.” – 4:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Pistons coach Dwane Casey on Heat finding ways to win despite missing its top three scorers: “It’s a kudos to their developmental program and the way they approach things in developing players.” – 4:22 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

On playing Luka Garza in the fourth last night, Casey said it was partially due to Isaiah Stewart being in foul trouble. The other part was knowing he can bring shooting and energy into the game. – 4:20 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Pistons coach Dwane Casey on how Kyle Lowry benefited the Raptors while the two were in Toronto, “He was ignition that changed it.” – 4:15 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Dwane Casey said Kyle Lowry was the “ignition” that got the Raptors going. “Kyle came in and gave us the grittiness, the leadership, the 3-point shooting, and the rest is history.” – 4:14 PM

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR

C. Cunningham (11 asts) and K. Hayes (10 asts) became the 1st duo in NBA history with 10+ asts in the same game at age 20 or younger vs. Houston. Cunningham (21 pts/7 rebs/11 asts) also became the 5th Pistons rookie with at least 20/5/10 in a game. #Pistons

(via @EliasSports) – 4:00 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Power Hour | @DiscountTire pic.twitter.com/k1Bx10e3jv – 3:46 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets guard Armoni Brooks, who was out in Detroit on Saturday, listed as questionable for tomorrow in Chicago. Green, Porter Jr. remain out. – 3:44 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

🔗: https://t.co/JXwsu4Pvrs pic.twitter.com/5MyOFaJaBO – 3:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

TNT announces it has added Tuesday’s Heat vs. Pacers game. It replaces the previously scheduled Wizards vs. Nets game, which has been postponed. – 3:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Due to other postponements, Tuesday Heat-Pacers that originally was on TNT and then taken off TNT is now back on TNT. Game time still is 7:30 p.m. – 2:56 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The Indiana at Miami game will now be televised by #TNT on Tuesday, replacing the postponed #Nets–#Wizards tilt. #nba – 2:49 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

With the NBA postponing the Wizards-Nets game on Tuesday, Indiana-Miami will be on TNT instead. – 2:48 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Omer Yurtseven taking lessons from Heat leaders, including Udonis Haslem: “OG has been on me since I came here. But he intensified when Bam hurt his finger” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, more on Erik Spoelstra and the Heat’s visit to the University of Michigan – 2:35 PM

4️⃣ 1️⃣ elevated in Indy ✈️

Dunk of the Week | Presented by @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/iFSHuaYRj3 – 1:00 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

At Bulls shoot, Alex Caruso confirmed his right hamstring has healed. Said it felt good going into Miami game, team’s week-long pause has helped his conditioning

“I’m really just looking forward to getting back to games, getting some kind of normalcy back into our routine.” – 12:58 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Gotta stay the course. pic.twitter.com/FIY48bKLHW – 12:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA postponements continuing, but Heat-Pistons still on at 6 p.m. in Detroit. Caleb Martin remains lone Heat player listed in protocols. Heat remain without sidelined Butler, Adebayo, Morris and Oladipo. Herro (quad) and Garrett (eye) questionable for tonight. – 12:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra, Heat create an emotional reunion with Juwan Howard at Michigan victory. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Will the Heat be keeping an eye on a familiar face in G League? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:31 PM

#HEATNation we’re looking to close this trip in front of some familiar faces in Detroit. Where ya at? 🎟👀 – 12:28 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Cleveland-Atlanta is the NBA’s third postponement this season. Chicago had games with Toronto and Detroit postponed last week. – 12:22 PM