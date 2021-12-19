Blazers vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Portland Trail Blazers (13-18) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (12-12) at FedExForum
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 19, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers 105, Memphis Grizzlies 100 (Final)
a new career high 37 points for @Dillon Brooks 📹 pic.twitter.com/M70nJHP4pY – 11:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers
Norman Powell
Kyle Anderson said they usually have off shooting nights coming back from West Coast, but not an excuse.
He also said they want to pride themselves on defense, in midst of that 3rd quarter surge, and it’s hard to generate transition offense when you take it out the net – 9:16 PM
Dillon Brooks isn’t worried about tech count. He keeps dialogue with refs, and they know he’s passionate, and refs have conversations with him. Something you get with years of experience – 9:13 PM
Dillon Brooks said they missed shots they were making in win streak. Some days it’ll waver, but the defense always has to be there to have a shot – 9:11 PM
Dillon Brooks said Portland had the advantage with 50/50 balls for extra possessions, and Norm Powell hit timely shots – 9:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers
Christmas MADE!
@kdplus_3
It was an off night for a few Grizzlies players.
Here is the good news: They won’t have to wait long for a chance to get it rolling again. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:58 PM
Postgame with Taylor Jenkins was pretty quick, but Spark Notes version:
They thought they got great looks, shots didn’t fall. Dame and Powell played really well. Portland did a good job taking away looks, but Jenkins acknowledged need to set guys up in position better – 8:51 PM
Portland Trail Blazers
can we talk about that win, @Memphis Grizzlies?
great. pic.twitter.com/7Bo8fDXO6I – 8:50 PM
The Grizzlies couldn’t get past Portland’s attack, as they fall to the Blazers, 105-100. @PAKA_FLOCKA with the Quick Recap: https://t.co/XxrIzmRTkK pic.twitter.com/zki1o6Msx7 – 8:48 PM
Portland Trail Blazers
Final 📊
Dame: 32p/5r/5a
Norm: 28p/4a/3r
RoCo: 13p/8r/4b
Nas: 12p/9r/3a/2b
Nurk: 9p/11r
Ant: 9p/2r/2a
Larry: 2p/11r/2a/2s/2b – 8:41 PM
we alright. bounce back tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kjjX3JZi9E – 8:36 PM
Portland Trail Blazers
Walking outta Memphis with a dub.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/81hRy2Tukf – 8:35 PM
Blazers 105, Grizzlies 100: FINAL. 32 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 28 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 12 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks for @Nassir Little. 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks for @Robert Covington. – 8:35 PM
A ROAD win secured 👏👏👏
A two-game winning streak
Another 30+ performance from Dame 👌
A very merry feeling for #RipCity – 8:35 PM
Final
Portland 105
Grizzlies 100
Brooks: 37 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
Adams: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals
Anderson: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals – 8:34 PM
Meghan Triplett
Grizzlies fall to the Trailblazers, 105-100.
Dillon Brooks: 37 PTS (career high) – 8:33 PM
Nas makes both and that’s ball game. Blazers win on the road for just the second time this season. – 8:33 PM
Bane’s three is off, Nas gets the rebound, is fouled by Brooks and now he’ll head to the line to ice the game with 1.8. seconds left. – 8:33 PM
our ball.
3 point game.
8.7 second left. – 8:31 PM
Inbound goes to Norm, immediately fouled by Brooks. Makes the first… and the second. Blazers 103, Grizzlies 100, 8.7 seconds to play after the Memphis timeout. – 8:30 PM
Dillon Brooks has a career-high 37 points and is 8 points away from tying the regular-season franchise record for points in a regular season game – 8:29 PM
That’s a career-high 37 points for former Duck Dillon Brooks tonight against the #Blazers. – 8:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Tonight @Dillon Brooks reached a new career high in scoring (currently 37 points). His previous career high (36 points) came on April 11, 2018 at Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/m51UhxB7uN – 8:28 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Dillon Brooks makes all 3 FTs.
Grizz down by 1.
101-100 with 9.4 seconds left. – 8:28 PM
we trail 101-100 with 9.4 remaining.
Their ball. – 8:28 PM
Brooks makes all three free throws. Blazers 101, Grizzlies 100, 9.4 seconds to play after the Portland timeout. Blazers with no more timeouts, have to get the ball in. – 8:27 PM
Career high 37 points for Dillon Brooks. – 8:27 PM
Challenge unsuccessful. 3 shots for Dillon Brooks – 8:26 PM
Now Lillard returns the favor for Dillion Brooks with Grizz down 4 with 8.7 seconds left, fouling him for 3 shots. Blazers challenging but it’ll be overturned, clear Lillard body contact. – 8:25 PM
Lillard called for a foul on a Brooks three-point shot and Billups will challenge the call with 8.7 seconds to play and Portland leading 101-97. – 8:24 PM
Portland is challenging the foul call there, as Coach Chauncey Billups thinks Brooks kicked out his leg – 8:24 PM
With 30.9 left, down 4 Grizz ran a nice play to get Bane a corner 3 off a screen, but Norm Powell makes an incredible play to block it. Right decision to go for a 3. – 8:24 PM
Blazers with a backcourt violation, Grizzlies ball with 15.7 seconds to play in regulation down 4. – 8:23 PM
The Grizzlies generate the rare 8-second violation – 8:23 PM
Dame drives, kicks out to Norm at the three-point line. Takes a dribble, raises up for the long two… and it’s good. Blazers 101, Grizzlies 97, 30.9 seconds to play in regulation. – 8:21 PM
Portland Trail Blazers
NORMAN POWELL
NORMAN POWELL pic.twitter.com/s63YUY7ttr – 8:21 PM
Norman Powell with the mid-range jumper to give Portland a 4-point lead with 30 seconds to go – 8:21 PM
And Jaren Jackson has fouled out on the loose ball foul on Nassir Little – 8:19 PM
That is the sixth on Jaren. He’s out. Kyle Anderson coming in.
That looked like the right call. – 8:19 PM
STEVEN ADAMS – MASTER OF JUMP BALLS – TIPS IT OUT TO DESMOND BANE FOR A FASTBREAK JAM TO TIE THE GAME
(also dame didn’t even try for that lol) – 8:19 PM
Come on ride the train blasting inside FedExForum after the Bane Train knocks down the go-ahead 3 with just over 3 minutes to play.
Choo Choo. – 8:15 PM
Nas with the block on Brooks’ three but the Grizzlies get the rebound, get it to Bane in the corner and it’s good to put Memphis up 95-94 with 3:04 to play in the fourth. – 8:15 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Desmond Bane knocks down his first three in the game to give the Grizzlies the 95-94 lead.
3:04 left to play. – 8:14 PM
DESMOND BANE MANE. – 8:14 PM
Bane! The one that counts! – 8:14 PM
DESMOND BANE.
WHEN YOU NEED! – 8:14 PM
Now the 3rd time Brooks has fouled Lillard on a 3 today, 2 of them became 4-point plays. This one was totally unnecessary, a shove to the body after he’d already released it. – 8:13 PM
every dillon brooks possession, good or bad, great or horrid, is an emotional roller coaster – 8:12 PM
Another four-point play for @Damian Lillard. Blazers up 94-91 with just under 4 minutes to play… in regulation. – 8:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
DAMIAN LILLARD
ANOTHER 4 POINT PLAY – 8:12 PM
A SEASON HIGH 34 POINTS FOR @Dillon Brooks
Brooks vs. Lillard alert!!!!! This is awesome. – 8:10 PM
Dillon Brooks is doing everything he can to try to push the Grizz to the finish. 120% effort. – 8:04 PM
Jusuf Nurkic has a left rib contusion but is available to return to this game in Memphis. – 8:03 PM
Blazers say, Jusuf Nurkic (left rib contusion) will return. – 8:03 PM
Ant with the and-1, Blazers take an 84-82 lead with 8:55 to play. – 8:01 PM
Fifth foul on Jaren. Foul trouble is killing Memphis. – 7:59 PM
A rare off shooting night for Desmond Bane. But he will keep firing. – 7:57 PM
final 12 on deck. we lead by 4.
📺 Watch on @GrizzOnBally 📺
📻 Listen on @929espn 📻 pic.twitter.com/0TW8VtUoh6 – 7:56 PM
Going to the fourth with the Grizzlies up 3. Buckle up. – 7:55 PM
Grizzlies 80, Blazers 77: end of third quarter. 26 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. 21 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Norman Powell. 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks for @Robert Covington. 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal for @Nassir Little. – 7:55 PM
Portland Trail Blazers
To the 4th we go.
To the 4th we go.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/DyaM9fyyGE – 7:54 PM
END OF THE 3RD
Blazers 77
Grizzlies 80
Brooks: 27 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
Adams: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals
Anderson: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals
Melton: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals – 7:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
we look at Dame like this too, kid 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/WwH4JyGciw – 7:54 PM
Nurkic just walked past me back toward the Portland locker room – 7:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies have recorded 11 consecutive games with 10+ steals.
The last @NBA team with a longer streak was the 1997-98 Boston Celtics, who had a 16-game run from Feb. 25-March 29, 1998 (h/t @Stathead). pic.twitter.com/ObFENRKUoi – 7:52 PM
Dillon Brooks is attacking Portland every trip down the floor. He has been super aggressive, and Memphis has needed it. – 7:49 PM
Dillon Brooks could play on any team I run (yeah right!) any day. He gets a little wild sometimes, but Brooks is a gamer. I’ll take a guy like that all day long. – 7:49 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
That’s 5 steals for the Grizzlies in this qtr! – 7:48 PM
Lillard just came up grimacing and holding his left side after that play – 7:47 PM
Dillon Brooks has been on an absolutely tear this game – 7:47 PM
The explanation that we received from Memphis about the sequence late in the 2nd qtr. is that the official(s) “interrupted” Dillon Brooks’ first FT, which he missed. So he was allowed to shoot another FT (after Nurk scored). Never seen that before. – 7:40 PM
5 straight 20 point games for @Dillon Brooks
Portland putting up a good fight tonight and Grizz 4 of 16 from 3 is not helping the cause. – 7:29 PM
The theory — we’re all spitballing at this point — is that since the Blazers were in the penalty that the loose ball foul is two shots rather than one? That’s pure speculation but that’s where we’re at. – 7:26 PM
back and forth. back and forth. pic.twitter.com/fzQCx1mbOh – 7:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers
Close one at the half.
Close one at the half.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/hthjcOFaL7 – 7:14 PM
Grizzlies 52, Blazers 51: halftime. 21 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Damian Lillard. 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block/steal for @Larry Nance Jr. If the Blazers lose this game by a point, someone gonna have to explain something. – 7:13 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies up 52-51 at the half.
Dillon Brooks: 15 PTS, 2 reb, 3 ast
Steven Adams: 11 PTS, 5 REB – 7:13 PM
HALFTIME
Portland 51
Grizzlies 52
Brooks: 15 points, 3 assists
Adams: 11 points, 5 rebounds
Melton: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
Trip: 8 points, 1 block – 7:13 PM
It’s Steven Adams’ world and we’re living in it – 7:09 PM
The refs here in Memphis just invented time traveling, because we are redoing a free throw that should have happened a minute earlier – 7:08 PM
Memphis is throwing all the bodies it has at Lillard. He’s still racking up the points and fouls. – 7:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers
Very much here for Point Larry
Very much here for Point Larry pic.twitter.com/GlSBSdyDiM – 6:58 PM
you know we love good play execution
This is one of those games the Grizzlies will miss Ja Morant the most. Lillard going bananas, you wish you had your scoring star to counterpunch. – 6:56 PM
Dillon Brooks for 3! – 6:54 PM
That’s a 10-0 run for the Bench Blazers – 6:52 PM
Grizzlies have a fight on their hands tonight. Shots are not going. Gonna have to tough this one out. – 6:52 PM
Portland Trail Blazers
NAS
NAS – 6:47 PM
Would really like to see the Grizzlies get out to extend this lead with Dame off the floor to start the 2nd – 6:42 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizz up 32-28.
Dillon Brooks leads the Grizzlies with 8PTS.
Damian Lillard has a game-high 17PTS (7 of which came from the FT line) – 6:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Dame with another 17 point quarter.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/H7iSCyCCVx – 6:41 PM
A first quarter track meet. We lead 32-28 after one.
@Dillon Brooks leads the way with 8 points.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/KZLAU0KD0K – 6:40 PM
Grizzlies 32, Blazers 28: end of first quarter. 17 points, 1 assist for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 1 rebound for @Norman Powell. POR shooting 42 percent, MEM 57 percent. – 6:40 PM
end of the 1st quarter
Blazers 28
Grizzlies 32
Brooks: 8 points, 2 rebounds
Trip: 6 points, 1 block
Melton: 6 points, 2 rebounds
Adams: 5 points, 5 rebounds
Dame has 17 points – 6:40 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Damian Lillard has 15 of Portland’s 22 PTS. – 6:34 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Of course John Konchar comes in and knocks down a three. OF COURSE!! – 6:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Damian Lillard: VERY good basketball player pic.twitter.com/vRvp4yCt6X – 6:31 PM
Dame now with 13 of Portland’s 20 points, with a free throw for the potential four-point play pending. Gonna need a few others to come along. – 6:29 PM
Portland Trail Blazers
Dame
Dame 😮 – 6:29 PM
Dillon Brooks has fouled Dame Lillard twice in 3-point shots in the first quarter. – 6:29 PM
🐭 in the 🏠
8 points early for DB @Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/tOuppYABcj – 6:25 PM
Memphis with a quick 12-2 run to take a 16-8 lead with 7:57 to play in the first quarter. – 6:18 PM
16-8 run fresh outta the gate. – 6:18 PM
Portland takes the first timeout of the game, as the Grizzlies zoom out to a 16-8 lead with 7:57 left in the 1Q – 6:18 PM
Dame Lillard is complaining to the officials and a Grizzlies fans is crying like a baby as loud as possible.
Ja Morant is “really close” to a return, according to Taylor Jenkins. He is now testing out his knee to figure out a return plan with the performance staff. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 6:15 PM
Jaren just snuffed Nurkic at the rim, and you’re not going to believe this but it seemed like Nurk tried to embellish the contact. – 6:15 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. just destroyed Nurkic on a block and he is slow to get up – 6:14 PM
MY LORD, WHAT A THUNDEROUS BLOCK BY JAREN JACKSON JR – 6:14 PM
you know what to do. hit the rt if you're tapped in.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/rKIsCBpqsM – 6:13 PM
Blazers say center Cody Zeller is progressing in his return to the court after recent imaging revealed a small fracture of his right patella. Zeller will continue his recovery protocol and increase his on-court activity. He will be re-evaluated next week. – 6:12 PM
Dillon Brooks gets the Grizzlies on the board for the first bucket of the game 😎 – 6:11 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐️
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
1⃣1⃣ @Larry Nance Jr
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/oUTQDY2JcT – 6:01 PM
first five vs. @Portland Trail Blazers
〽️ @Tyus Jones
〽️ @jarenjacksonjr
〽️ @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/z825YITA6N – 5:59 PM
Blazers announce—
Cody Zeller is progressing after recent imaging revealed a small fracture of his right patella.
The team says, Zeller will continue his recovery protocol and increase his on-court activity. He will be re-evaluated next week. – 5:54 PM
Blazers center Cody Zeller (right patella small fracture) is progressing in his return to the court. He’ll increase his on-court activity and be re-evaluated next week. – 5:53 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
An injury update on @Cody Zeller
Starting 5s for tonight’s game
Blazers: Dame, Powell, Little, Nance, Nurkic
Grizzlies: Jones, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams – 5:45 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Memphis Grizzlies
⌚️ 3:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/WJtckbZY3z – 5:10 PM
good to see 12 back out with the gang @Ja Morant
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During pregame, Chauncey Billups praised how impressive Desmond Bane has been for the Grizzlies. He called him a confident knockdown shooter.
Billups also added, “I really don’t think Taylor [Jenkins] gets enough credit for how he has these guys playing for him.” – 4:51 PM
Chauncey Billups said he doesn’t think Taylor Jenkins has received enough for credit for getting Memphis to this high point in the season. – 4:37 PM
After missing the last three games, Dennis Smith Jr. (right knee inflammation) is available for today’s contest in Memphis. #RipCity – 4:29 PM
Portland Trail Blazers
Beale Street Basketball.
Beale Street Basketball.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/jY0sbIjXgd – 3:00 PM
Mark Daigneault said he’d be surprised if Wiggins starts tomorrow night at Memphis. He said they could look at starting another guard, or even go big. Nothing concrete yet. – 1:25 PM
Mark Daigneault said the awareness already exists about the last game vs Memphis so there is no need to bring it up, “letting that breath is the best course” – 1:23 PM
