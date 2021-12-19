Blazers vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (13-18) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (12-12) at FedExForum

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 19, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers 105, Memphis Grizzlies 100 (Final)

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

What’s up everyone, @bcabraham tapping in for some #HustleAfterDark as the Memphis Hustle are set to face off against the College Park Skyhawks at 11 PM CT – 11:53 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

a new career high 37 points for @Dillon Brooks 📹 pic.twitter.com/M70nJHP4pY – 11:31 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

@stormxio | @Norman Powell pic.twitter.com/4MghCWZfNb – 10:45 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Kyle Anderson said they usually have off shooting nights coming back from West Coast, but not an excuse.

He also said they want to pride themselves on defense, in midst of that 3rd quarter surge, and it’s hard to generate transition offense when you take it out the net – 9:16 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Dillon Brooks isn’t worried about tech count. He keeps dialogue with refs, and they know he’s passionate, and refs have conversations with him. Something you get with years of experience – 9:13 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Dillon Brooks said they missed shots they were making in win streak. Some days it’ll waver, but the defense always has to be there to have a shot – 9:11 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Dillon Brooks said Portland had the advantage with 50/50 balls for extra possessions, and Norm Powell hit timely shots – 9:10 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

I believe this is the first game Mario Chalmers and Lance Stephenson have played together since they were teammates with us in Memphis in 2016. – 9:05 PM

Trendon Watford @trendonw

GOOD WIN❤️💪🏽 .. – 9:03 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Christmas MADE!

@kdplus_3 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xO7graa3P9 – 9:00 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

It was an off night for a few Grizzlies players.

Here is the good news: They won’t have to wait long for a chance to get it rolling again. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:58 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Postgame with Taylor Jenkins was pretty quick, but Spark Notes version:

They thought they got great looks, shots didn’t fall. Dame and Powell played really well. Portland did a good job taking away looks, but Jenkins acknowledged need to set guys up in position better – 8:51 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

can we talk about that win, @Memphis Grizzlies?

great. pic.twitter.com/7Bo8fDXO6I – 8:50 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Grizzlies couldn’t get past Portland’s attack, as they fall to the Blazers, 105-100. @PAKA_FLOCKA with the Quick Recap: https://t.co/XxrIzmRTkK pic.twitter.com/zki1o6Msx7 – 8:48 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Final 📊

Dame: 32p/5r/5a

Norm: 28p/4a/3r

RoCo: 13p/8r/4b

Nas: 12p/9r/3a/2b

Nurk: 9p/11r

Ant: 9p/2r/2a

Larry: 2p/11r/2a/2s/2b – 8:41 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

we alright. bounce back tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kjjX3JZi9E – 8:36 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Walking outta Memphis with a dub.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/81hRy2Tukf – 8:35 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 105, Grizzlies 100: FINAL. 32 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 28 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 12 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks for @Nassir Little. 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks for @Robert Covington. – 8:35 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

A ROAD win secured 👏👏👏

A two-game winning streak

Another 30+ performance from Dame 👌

A very merry feeling for #RipCity – 8:35 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Final

Portland 105

Grizzlies 100

Brooks: 37 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists

Adams: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

Anderson: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals – 8:34 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Grizzlies fall to the Trailblazers, 105-100.

Dillon Brooks: 37 PTS (career high) – 8:33 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Nas makes both and that’s ball game. Blazers win on the road for just the second time this season. – 8:33 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Bane’s three is off, Nas gets the rebound, is fouled by Brooks and now he’ll head to the line to ice the game with 1.8. seconds left. – 8:33 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

our ball.

3 point game.

8.7 second left. – 8:31 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Inbound goes to Norm, immediately fouled by Brooks. Makes the first… and the second. Blazers 103, Grizzlies 100, 8.7 seconds to play after the Memphis timeout. – 8:30 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Dillon Brooks has a career-high 37 points and is 8 points away from tying the regular-season franchise record for points in a regular season game – 8:29 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

That’s a career-high 37 points for former Duck Dillon Brooks tonight against the #Blazers. – 8:29 PM

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

Tonight @Dillon Brooks reached a new career high in scoring (currently 37 points). His previous career high (36 points) came on April 11, 2018 at Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/m51UhxB7uN – 8:28 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Dillon Brooks makes all 3 FTs.

Grizz down by 1.

101-100 with 9.4 seconds left. – 8:28 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

we trail 101-100 with 9.4 remaining.

Their ball. – 8:28 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Brooks makes all three free throws. Blazers 101, Grizzlies 100, 9.4 seconds to play after the Portland timeout. Blazers with no more timeouts, have to get the ball in. – 8:27 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Career high 37 points for Dillon Brooks. – 8:27 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Challenge unsuccessful. 3 shots for Dillon Brooks – 8:26 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Now Lillard returns the favor for Dillion Brooks with Grizz down 4 with 8.7 seconds left, fouling him for 3 shots. Blazers challenging but it’ll be overturned, clear Lillard body contact. – 8:25 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Lillard called for a foul on a Brooks three-point shot and Billups will challenge the call with 8.7 seconds to play and Portland leading 101-97. – 8:24 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Portland is challenging the foul call there, as Coach Chauncey Billups thinks Brooks kicked out his leg – 8:24 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

With 30.9 left, down 4 Grizz ran a nice play to get Bane a corner 3 off a screen, but Norm Powell makes an incredible play to block it. Right decision to go for a 3. – 8:24 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers with a backcourt violation, Grizzlies ball with 15.7 seconds to play in regulation down 4. – 8:23 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Grizzlies generate the rare 8-second violation – 8:23 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Dame drives, kicks out to Norm at the three-point line. Takes a dribble, raises up for the long two… and it’s good. Blazers 101, Grizzlies 97, 30.9 seconds to play in regulation. – 8:21 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

NORMAN POWELL pic.twitter.com/s63YUY7ttr – 8:21 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Norman Powell with the mid-range jumper to give Portland a 4-point lead with 30 seconds to go – 8:21 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

And Jaren Jackson has fouled out on the loose ball foul on Nassir Little – 8:19 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

That is the sixth on Jaren. He’s out. Kyle Anderson coming in.

That looked like the right call. – 8:19 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

STEVEN ADAMS – MASTER OF JUMP BALLS – TIPS IT OUT TO DESMOND BANE FOR A FASTBREAK JAM TO TIE THE GAME

(also dame didn’t even try for that lol) – 8:19 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Come on ride the train blasting inside FedExForum after the Bane Train knocks down the go-ahead 3 with just over 3 minutes to play.

Choo Choo. – 8:15 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Nas with the block on Brooks’ three but the Grizzlies get the rebound, get it to Bane in the corner and it’s good to put Memphis up 95-94 with 3:04 to play in the fourth. – 8:15 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Desmond Bane knocks down his first three in the game to give the Grizzlies the 95-94 lead.

3:04 left to play. – 8:14 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

DESMOND BANE MANE. – 8:14 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Bane! The one that counts! – 8:14 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

DESMOND BANE.

WHEN YOU NEED! – 8:14 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Now the 3rd time Brooks has fouled Lillard on a 3 today, 2 of them became 4-point plays. This one was totally unnecessary, a shove to the body after he’d already released it. – 8:13 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

every dillon brooks possession, good or bad, great or horrid, is an emotional roller coaster – 8:12 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Another four-point play for @Damian Lillard. Blazers up 94-91 with just under 4 minutes to play… in regulation. – 8:12 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

DAMIAN LILLARD

ANOTHER 4 POINT PLAY – 8:12 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

A SEASON HIGH 34 POINTS FOR @Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/fMPjTlLqz7 – 8:11 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Brooks vs. Lillard alert!!!!! This is awesome. – 8:10 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks is doing everything he can to try to push the Grizz to the finish. 120% effort. – 8:04 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Jusuf Nurkic has a left rib contusion but is available to return to this game in Memphis. – 8:03 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers say, Jusuf Nurkic (left rib contusion) will return. – 8:03 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Ant with the and-1, Blazers take an 84-82 lead with 8:55 to play. – 8:01 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Fifth foul on Jaren. Foul trouble is killing Memphis. – 7:59 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

A rare off shooting night for Desmond Bane. But he will keep firing. – 7:57 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

final 12 on deck. we lead by 4.

📺 Watch on @GrizzOnBally 📺

📻 Listen on @929espn 📻 pic.twitter.com/0TW8VtUoh6 – 7:56 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Going to the fourth with the Grizzlies up 3. Buckle up. – 7:55 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Grizzlies 80, Blazers 77: end of third quarter. 26 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. 21 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Norman Powell. 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks for @Robert Covington. 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal for @Nassir Little. – 7:55 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

To the 4th we go.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/DyaM9fyyGE – 7:54 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

END OF THE 3RD

Blazers 77

Grizzlies 80

Brooks: 27 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists

Adams: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals

Anderson: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals

Melton: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals – 7:54 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

we look at Dame like this too, kid 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/WwH4JyGciw – 7:54 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Nurkic just walked past me back toward the Portland locker room – 7:54 PM

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

The @Memphis Grizzlies have recorded 11 consecutive games with 10+ steals.

The last @NBA team with a longer streak was the 1997-98 Boston Celtics, who had a 16-game run from Feb. 25-March 29, 1998 (h/t @Stathead). pic.twitter.com/ObFENRKUoi – 7:52 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Dillon Brooks leads the league in shit-talking per game and im pretty sure that second place isnt even close. – 7:49 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks is attacking Portland every trip down the floor. He has been super aggressive, and Memphis has needed it. – 7:49 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Dillon Brooks could play on any team I run (yeah right!) any day. He gets a little wild sometimes, but Brooks is a gamer. I’ll take a guy like that all day long. – 7:49 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

That’s 5 steals for the Grizzlies in this qtr! – 7:48 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Lillard just came up grimacing and holding his left side after that play – 7:47 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Dillon Brooks has been on an absolutely tear this game – 7:47 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

The explanation that we received from Memphis about the sequence late in the 2nd qtr. is that the official(s) “interrupted” Dillon Brooks’ first FT, which he missed. So he was allowed to shoot another FT (after Nurk scored). Never seen that before. – 7:40 PM

Hello everyone, I’ll be around here to live tweet the College Park/Memphis Hustle game that will tip off at 12 AM EST and 9 PM PST. See y’all then. – 7:36 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

That was an incredible Dillon Brooks moment 😂 I can’t even explain it on here. – 7:34 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

5 straight 20 point games for @Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/zVSyfLuP7m – 7:33 PM

Chip Crain @3Shadesofblue

Portland putting up a good fight tonight and Grizz 4 of 16 from 3 is not helping the cause. – 7:29 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

The theory — we’re all spitballing at this point — is that since the Blazers were in the penalty that the loose ball foul is two shots rather than one? That’s pure speculation but that’s where we’re at. – 7:26 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

back and forth. back and forth. pic.twitter.com/fzQCx1mbOh – 7:16 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Close one at the half.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/hthjcOFaL7 – 7:14 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Grizzlies 52, Blazers 51: halftime. 21 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Damian Lillard. 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block/steal for @Larry Nance Jr. If the Blazers lose this game by a point, someone gonna have to explain something. – 7:13 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Grizzlies up 52-51 at the half.

Dillon Brooks: 15 PTS, 2 reb, 3 ast

Steven Adams: 11 PTS, 5 REB – 7:13 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

HALFTIME

Portland 51

Grizzlies 52

Brooks: 15 points, 3 assists

Adams: 11 points, 5 rebounds

Melton: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

Trip: 8 points, 1 block – 7:13 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

It’s Steven Adams’ world and we’re living in it – 7:09 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

The refs here in Memphis just invented time traveling, because we are redoing a free throw that should have happened a minute earlier – 7:08 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Memphis is throwing all the bodies it has at Lillard. He’s still racking up the points and fouls. – 7:00 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Very much here for Point Larry pic.twitter.com/GlSBSdyDiM – 6:58 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

you know we love good play execution ✅ pic.twitter.com/5RPpnyW1p2 – 6:58 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

This is one of those games the Grizzlies will miss Ja Morant the most. Lillard going bananas, you wish you had your scoring star to counterpunch. – 6:56 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Dillon Brooks for 3! – 6:54 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

That’s a 10-0 run for the Bench Blazers – 6:52 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Grizzlies have a fight on their hands tonight. Shots are not going. Gonna have to tough this one out. – 6:52 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

NAS – 6:47 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Would really like to see the Grizzlies get out to extend this lead with Dame off the floor to start the 2nd – 6:42 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Grizz up 32-28.

Dillon Brooks leads the Grizzlies with 8PTS.

Damian Lillard has a game-high 17PTS (7 of which came from the FT line) – 6:41 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Dame with another 17 point quarter.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/H7iSCyCCVx – 6:41 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

A first quarter track meet. We lead 32-28 after one.

@Dillon Brooks leads the way with 8 points.

📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/KZLAU0KD0K – 6:40 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Grizzlies 32, Blazers 28: end of first quarter. 17 points, 1 assist for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 1 rebound for @Norman Powell. POR shooting 42 percent, MEM 57 percent. – 6:40 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

end of the 1st quarter

Blazers 28

Grizzlies 32

Brooks: 8 points, 2 rebounds

Trip: 6 points, 1 block

Melton: 6 points, 2 rebounds

Adams: 5 points, 5 rebounds

Dame has 17 points – 6:40 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Damian Lillard has 15 of Portland’s 22 PTS. – 6:34 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Of course John Konchar comes in and knocks down a three. OF COURSE!! – 6:32 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Damian Lillard: VERY good basketball player pic.twitter.com/vRvp4yCt6X – 6:31 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Dame now with 13 of Portland’s 20 points, with a free throw for the potential four-point play pending. Gonna need a few others to come along. – 6:29 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Dame 😮 – 6:29 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dillon Brooks has fouled Dame Lillard twice in 3-point shots in the first quarter. – 6:29 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

🐭 in the 🏠

8 points early for DB @Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/tOuppYABcj – 6:25 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Memphis with a quick 12-2 run to take a 16-8 lead with 7:57 to play in the first quarter. – 6:18 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

16-8 run fresh outta the gate. – 6:18 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Portland takes the first timeout of the game, as the Grizzlies zoom out to a 16-8 lead with 7:57 left in the 1Q – 6:18 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dame Lillard is complaining to the officials and a Grizzlies fans is crying like a baby as loud as possible.

Funny and effective troll job. – 6:17 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant is “really close” to a return, according to Taylor Jenkins. He is now testing out his knee to figure out a return plan with the performance staff. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 6:15 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Jaren just snuffed Nurkic at the rim, and you’re not going to believe this but it seemed like Nurk tried to embellish the contact. – 6:15 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jaren Jackson Jr. just destroyed Nurkic on a block and he is slow to get up – 6:14 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

MY LORD, WHAT A THUNDEROUS BLOCK BY JAREN JACKSON JR – 6:14 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

🔥🔥🔥 two viable teams facing off in Memphis right now!!! 🔥🔥🔥 – 6:13 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

you know what to do. hit the rt if you’re tapped in.

📺 @GrizzOnBally

📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/rKIsCBpqsM – 6:13 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Blazers say center Cody Zeller is progressing in his return to the court after recent imaging revealed a small fracture of his right patella. Zeller will continue his recovery protocol and increase his on-court activity. He will be re-evaluated next week. – 6:12 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Dillon Brooks gets the Grizzlies on the board for the first bucket of the game 😎 – 6:11 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Destruction Tour vs. Dame Time the sequel pic.twitter.com/dussmPz8ai – 6:11 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jarrett Culver’s allery-oop made the Memphis intro video. – 6:07 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Starting 🖐️

0⃣ @Damian Lillard

2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell

9⃣ @Nassir Little

1⃣1⃣ @Larry Nance Jr

2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic

#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/oUTQDY2JcT – 6:01 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

first five vs. @Portland Trail Blazers

〽️ @Tyus Jones

〽️ @Dillon Brooks

〽️ @Desmond Bane

〽️ @jarenjacksonjr

〽️ @RealStevenAdams

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/z825YITA6N – 5:59 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers announce—

Cody Zeller is progressing after recent imaging revealed a small fracture of his right patella.

The team says, Zeller will continue his recovery protocol and increase his on-court activity. He will be re-evaluated next week. – 5:54 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Blazers center Cody Zeller (right patella small fracture) is progressing in his return to the court. He’ll increase his on-court activity and be re-evaluated next week. – 5:53 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

“you lucky they turned my song off”

x is a vibe 😂 pic.twitter.com/dROILDT7f8 – 5:52 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

An injury update on @Cody Zeller

rip.city/3e9cty0 – 5:50 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Starting 5s for tonight’s game

Blazers: Dame, Powell, Little, Nance, Nurkic

Grizzlies: Jones, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams – 5:45 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

that feeling when you’re back at the crib. pic.twitter.com/eEUcVvbw5r – 5:44 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🏀 #RipCity vs @Memphis Grizzlies

⌚️ 3:00PM

📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR

📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/WJtckbZY3z – 5:10 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Tyus Jones getting some shots up, and look who’s back in the Grindhouse 👀 pic.twitter.com/iXvUxTNrTu – 5:08 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

good to see 12 back out with the gang @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/5hVZhnFfrU – 4:59 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

During pregame, Chauncey Billups praised how impressive Desmond Bane has been for the Grizzlies. He called him a confident knockdown shooter.

Billups also added, “I really don’t think Taylor [Jenkins] gets enough credit for how he has these guys playing for him.” – 4:51 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

yo you didn’t sneeze but we blessed your feed.

@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/VlxgYeSMZj – 4:44 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Chauncey Billups said he doesn’t think Taylor Jenkins has received enough for credit for getting Memphis to this high point in the season. – 4:37 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

After missing the last three games, Dennis Smith Jr. (right knee inflammation) is available for today’s contest in Memphis. #RipCity – 4:29 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

During the last road trip at Portland, John Konchar played 18 minutes and traveled 1.50 miles at an average of 4.68 MPH.

@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/3L1n0Wy6UW – 3:28 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Beale Street Basketball.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/jY0sbIjXgd – 3:00 PM

Greg Brown @gb3elite

Game Day #RipCity Here we go!!! pic.twitter.com/4e3t1sDGdU – 1:56 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mark Daigneault said he’d be surprised if Wiggins starts tomorrow night at Memphis. He said they could look at starting another guard, or even go big. Nothing concrete yet. – 1:25 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault said the awareness already exists about the last game vs Memphis so there is no need to bring it up, “letting that breath is the best course” – 1:23 PM

