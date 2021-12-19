ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Devin Booker to return tonight

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Shams Charania: After missing seven consecutive games with hamstring injury, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will return tonight at home against Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s not easy sitting over there on that sideline for a substantial amount of time, but we have a really good team.”

Devin Booker as he returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for seven games.

#Suns win by 31 over Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/aKP8yGEjRz10:58 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker said on Friday the guys came in on an off-day to get some scrimmaging in to help him test his body and get some run – 10:48 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker on what he noticed the most watching from the bench while he was out: “That we’re a damned good team … The machine keeps moving.” – 10:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

5 takeaways from #Suns’ demolition of #Hornets in Devin Booker’s return from hamstring injury and team owner Robert Sarver present https://t.co/7DJLyaksoH via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Xwusy3Dtny10:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said he saw “that normal Devin Booker glide” in Booker’s return after missing seven games with a left hamstring strain.

Booker finished with 16 points, hitting 4-of-8 from 3 in Sunday’s 137-106 win over #Hornets. pic.twitter.com/U4Ogc4MLlL10:35 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said he saw his usual “pop” from Devin Booker tonight with the way he was gliding up and down the court. Was originally going to take him out at the 5-minute mark, but thought he looked good and kept him in until the 9-minute mark instead – 10:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Standing ovation.

Final score

#Suns 137, #Hornets 106.

Nine #Suns reached double figures.

Shot 56.8% from the field (20-of-41 from 3).

Devin Booker 16 points (6-of-15) in return after missing seven games with hamstring injury.

Up next? Tuesday at #Lakers. – 10:15 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHX 137, CHA 106

Ayton: 15 Pts, 15 Reb, 6-10 FG

Booker: 16-6-5, 4-8 3P

McGee: 19 Pts, 7 Reb

Miles Bridges: 26 Pts, 10-16 FG

Suns had 9 players in double figures – 10:13 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Pretty ideal reintroduction for Devin Booker after missing 7 games: 16 points (4-8 3P), 6 rebounds and 5 assists, but most importantly, only had to play 26 minutes in a blowout win – 9:59 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: PHX 108, CHA 80

Ayton: 15 Pts, 15 Reb, 6-10 FG

Booker: 16-6-5, 4-8 3P

Paul: 14 Pts, 9 Ast

Miles Bridges: 26 Pts, 10-16 FG – 9:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns All-Star Devin Booker 10 points in first half Sunday vs. #Hornets in return from left hamstring injury azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral9:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker over LaMelo for 3

Has 16 on 6-of-13. #Suns up 77-51. – 9:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker understood the assignment to start this second half – 9:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 69 #Hornets 47 Half.

PHX: Ayton 13, Bridges 11, Booker 10 (1st game back since missing seven games with hamstring injury). Team: 56.3% FG (12-of-21 on 3s)

CHA: Bridges 13. Ball 9, Oubre Jr. 4 (1-of-7 FGs). Team: 26.4% FG (4-of-22 on 3s)

Fast break points: PHX 17. CHA 6. – 9:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

This could’ve gotten really interesting on both sides as Booker and Oubre met in transition.

#Suns up 69-47 at half over #Hornets. pic.twitter.com/ifXKahyHwU9:08 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 69, CHA 47

Ayton: 13 Pts, 10 Reb, 5-7 FG

Booker: 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-10 FG

Mikal Bridges: 11 Pts, 4-6 FG

Miles Bridges: 13 Pts, 4-8 FG – 9:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Yup, Devin Booker is back. Only way he could’ve been more back is if his toe had been on the line – 8:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker fadeaway 3. #Suns up 29 as he has 10 in his return from hamstring injury. – 8:56 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 37, CHA 15

Ayton: 9 Pts, 9 Reb, 3-3 FG

Bridges: 8 Pts, 3-4 FG

Booker: 4 Pts, 2-7 FG

Hayward: 5 Pts

PHX: 14-25 FG, 6-10 3P

CHA: 6-29 FG, 1-11 3P – 8:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker takes first rest.

Monty Williams said he’d keep an eye on him as Booker is coming off missing seven games with a hamstring injury.

Has four points on 2-of-7 shooting. #Suns up 20. – 8:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker with the backdoor slam off Paul feed. #Suns up 15.

Timeout #Hornets with 5:14 left in 1st quarter.

Before game, Charlotte coach James Borrego said you can tell how his team is going to play from the first five, six minutes.

Down 24-9. Not a good sign for Charlotte. – 8:25 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Make sure you’re sitting down before you finish reading this tweet but I think I’m going to go out on a limb and say the Suns are better with Devin Booker.

Suns up 24-9 seven minutes in – 8:23 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns’ offense is noticeably better just having Devin Booker on the floor. He’s only 1-for-4 to start, but Phoenix is up 11, starting the game 7-for-11 from the floor – 8:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker to the rim in transition. #Suns up 11 as Hayward answers on other end. – 8:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns All-Star Devin Booker returns from left hamstring injury for Sunday’s game vs. #Hornets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral8:17 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton already up to FT attempts 3 and 4 for the game and we’re not even 3 minutes in. Book has yet to hit a shot but he looks okay physically – 8:15 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

You’ve seen Devin Booker do this before.

Working that hamstring before tonight’s game vs. #Hornets. #Suns pic.twitter.com/9fo4CiC62u7:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker getting ready for return after missing 7 games with hamstring injury.

Check out shooting with either hand and Jae Crowder catching touchdowns.

Wait for the latter. #Suns pic.twitter.com/lbzo5oDJ197:28 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Devin Booker will return tonight after missing seven games with a hamstring injury, the Suns announced. pic.twitter.com/ESLhv6wvWi7:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Yep. He’s back.

Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/vjpEUIZrAH7:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

He’s back.

Devin Booker. #Suns

azcentral.com/story/sports/n…6:45 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said the practice the Suns had yesterday was enough up and down to allow Devin Booker to get some good burn and feel good about him returning tonight. They’ll keep an eye on him tonight – 6:17 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Monty Williams said Devin Booker is playing tonight. He’s missed the last 7 games – 6:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker (hamstring) in. #Suns6:16 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns confirm Devin Booker will play tonight after missing the last 7 games due a hamstring injury – 5:46 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

After missing seven consecutive games with hamstring injury, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will return tonight at home against Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:42 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“His voice still rings loud in our locker room, throughout practice, but it’s always nice to have him out on the court. You just get a sense of security with everybody knowing he’s out there.” Chris Paul on Devin Booker looking to return from injury. #Suns https://t.co/kk8bsEJGV1 pic.twitter.com/1c3gE2E3Qr10:48 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

‘He did everything’: Devin Booker on cusp of returning from left hamstring injury as #Suns face #Hornets Sunday with the two-time All-Star listed as questionable (w/videos) https://t.co/wBvHQRlJmR via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jVypHLhBW97:49 PM

Kellan Olson: Devin Booker (left hamstring strain) has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s Suns game vs. the Hornets. Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) is still out. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / December 18, 2021

Kellan Olson: Devin Booker was a full participant in the Suns’ practice today, per Monty Williams -via Twitter @KellanOlson / December 18, 2021

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said Devin Booker is getting better every day and that the healing part will take care of itself, but there’s a “ramp-up stage” they still need to see before he returns to action -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / December 16, 2021

