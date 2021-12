For anyone who is staying home this Christmas and, for whatever reason, is not able to spend the day with family, please feel welcome to join us at St. Anthony Parish Hall on Christmas Day. We plan to begin serving at 1:00 PM. Dinner is provided. Nothing is required. If there is something that is special to you that would like to bring to share, please, make your heart happy! Come join with…

