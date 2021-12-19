ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers planning to sign Luke Kornet

 5 days ago
Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kornet has played for NBA G League’s Maine Celtics.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

The Celtics officially completed their previously–reported deals with big man Luke Kornet and guard Chris Clemons on Friday, signing both players to training camp contracts, per RealGM’s transactions log. -via Hoops Rumors / October 16, 2021

Chris Grenham: Hearing that Luke Kornet still has an Exhibit 10 deal set up with the Celtics, however he may not be on the initial 20-man camp roster. Kornet is not eligible for a two-way contract, so the goal is to get him in at some point to get his rights as an affiliate player. -via Twitter @chrisgrenham / September 28, 2021

Brian Robb: Celtics have released their training camp roster. Luke Kornet is the odd man out for now with roster max at 20. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / September 28, 2021

