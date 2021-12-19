ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Robert Saleh seemed most bothered by the poor run defense. The Je…

By Rich Cimini
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Saleh seemed most bothered by the poor run defense. The Jets allowed...

www.espn.com

Bleacher Report

Jets' Robert Saleh Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Week 16 vs. Jaguars

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh's status for Sunday's game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars is unclear after a positive COVID-19 test. Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, Jets tight ends coach Ron Middleton will run Wednesday's practice in Saleh's stead. ESPN's Rich Cimini added that Saleh is...
NFL
jetnation.com

Robert Saleh Tests Positive for Covid, Total of 17 Players Join Coach in Covid Protocols

When it comes to covid, it looks as if the New York Jets luck has run out as head coach Robert Saleh and 17 players find themselves in the leagues covid protacol. Virtually untouched by covid in comparison to several other clubs in recent weeks, it looks like the Jets are up next. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will take over head coaching duties for this week’s contest while a whopping 17 players have been listed by the club as being in the protocol.
NFL
MLive.com

Jets coach Robert Saleh, a Michigan native, tests positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the New York Jets. Head coach Robert Saleh, a Dearborn native, is among a slew of Jets placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID list on Wednesday. “After feeling symptoms this morning, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 today,” a team statement reads. Tight Ends coach Ron Middleton will serve as head coach until Saleh can clear protocols.
NFL
NJ.com

Jets’ COVID-19 updates: Ron Middleton says he’s ‘just steering the ship’ in Robert Saleh’s absence

Jets tight ends coach Ron Middleton had a message for players after they learned head coach Robert Saleh had tested positive for COVID-19 before Wednesday’s practice. “I told them that we’re all professionals, nobody knows what’s going to happen, but what we do know is that we have a game on Sunday,” Middleton, who is assuming Saleh’s head coaching duties until he returns, said Wednesday. “At this point, maybe that changes tonight, tomorrow, day after, who knows? But right now, we’re getting ready to practice and we’re all professionals, and last I saw, they didn’t change any of those routing numbers, OK? So, let’s go out here and let’s practice and let’s get better and let’s start preparing to get ready to beat the Jaguars on Sunday.”
NFL
abc7ny.com

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh plans to miss next game after positive COVID-19 test

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. --New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, is prepared to miss Sunday's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. "We're proceeding as if I won't coach on Sunday," Saleh said Friday on a Zoom call with reporters. "If I do come up with two negatives, it would be an easy adjustment. But we're operating as if I will not be there Sunday."
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Jets COVID Update: Robert Saleh still questionable for Sunday

The Jets are dealing with a number of COVID issues ahead of their Week 16 game. COVID-19 is hitting the NFL hard. The omicron variant is lingering, and as a result, many players and coaches are testing positive. Starting quarterbacks are missing games; matchups are being rescheduled to a Monday...
NFL
Newsday

Robert Saleh hopes to coach Jets on Sunday but doesn't expect that to happen

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets began warming up for practice Friday afternoon inside their fieldhouse. Merry Christmas music was blaring over the speakers. But this team hasn’t been having a merry time, between 11 losses in 14 tries and COVID-19 blaring now, too. Eighteen players, including five...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets HC Robert Saleh Expecting 'Misery' If He Can't Coach vs. Jaguars

Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, spoke with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski earlier this week seeking advice that has nothing to do with football. Saleh wanted to know how Stefanski dealt with testing positive for the virus earlier this season and watching his team play from his basement.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

C.J. Mosley on Robert Saleh's Positive COVID Test: 'We're All Shocked'

C.J. Mosley, the Jets' defensive captain, encapsulated his teammates' reaction after hearing on Wednesday that head coach Robert Saleh has tested positive for COVID-19. "We were all shocked," Mosley told reporters. "I hope he's good, his family's good and he's back toward the end of the week. Safety and family first."
NFL
