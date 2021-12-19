Robert Saleh seemed most bothered by the poor run defense. The Je…

Jets tight ends coach Ron Middleton had a message for players after they learned head coach Robert Saleh had tested positive for COVID-19 before Wednesday’s practice. “I told them that we’re all professionals, nobody knows what’s going to happen, but what we do know is that we have a game on Sunday,” Middleton, who is assuming Saleh’s head coaching duties until he returns, said Wednesday. “At this point, maybe that changes tonight, tomorrow, day after, who knows? But right now, we’re getting ready to practice and we’re all professionals, and last I saw, they didn’t change any of those routing numbers, OK? So, let’s go out here and let’s practice and let’s get better and let’s start preparing to get ready to beat the Jaguars on Sunday.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO