Steelers legend James Harrison congratulates T.J. Watt on sack record

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt joined Pittsburgh immortality on Sunday. Watt finished the game with 1.5 sacks and set the single-season franchise record. This broke the mark of 16 sacks set back in 2008 by James Harrison.

Harrison jumped on social media just after the game to congratulate Watt for breaking his record.

Ironically, in 2008 when Harrison set that record, he was also named Defensive Player of the Year. Watt is definitely on track to do the same as he leads the league in sacks, despite missing two games with injuries.

Pittsburgh has three games left for Watt to chase the NFL mark of 22.5 sacks Michael Strahan set back in 2001.