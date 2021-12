UPDATE: We reported earlier this morning here on eWn that WWE has another COVID-19 outbreak on its hands. In an update on this, WWE is currently planning on moving ahead with all of their live events in the United States next week. With that being said, there has been a lot of movement by WWE officials as they receive additional information about talents and staff who may not be cleared for travel. The company is trying their best to stay ahead of the situation as best they can.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO