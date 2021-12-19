Forex And Cryptocurrency Forecast For Dec. 20-24

Bitcoin has bounced between all-time price highs and record-breaking drops in 2021, in what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in the cryptocurrency’s history.The ups and downs have been driven by nationwide crackdowns, nation-state adoption, condemnation from high-profile investors like Peter Schiff, and endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketPlatforms like PayPal have opened up crypto to hundreds of millions of retail investors, while the launch of the first ever bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange drew in a new legion of professional traders.So what does 2022 hold? Could...
After completing the correctional structure at 1.1303 and rebounding from this level, EURUSD is growing towards 1.1352. Later, the market may start another correction to reach 1.1310 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1371. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. After finishing the...
Bitcoin price has developed the necessary conditions for a Point and Figure chart pattern known as a Bear Trap. However, it has also developed conditions favorable for a Bearish Catapult setup. Bitcoin price action on its $1,000/3-box Reversal Point and Figure chart has developed two patterns, one bearish and one bullish.
Broad risk sentiment leaned positive this week as early data on Omicron variant cases appeared to be less severe than originally feared. With no other notable catalysts, the major currency pairs performed as expected in this environment with the “safe havens” taking a back seat to higher-risk currencies this week.
*Please note; The author is working from UTC +13 when determining the timeline of data releases. What 5 Events Will Traders Be Watching This Week? 20 Dec – 24 Dec, 2021. China’s loan prime rate 1Y and 5Y is updated Monday afternoon. Rising costs, a slowing economy, and...
TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar languished near an almost one-week low against its major peers on Thursday as investors adopted a more optimistic stance about the global economic outlook, despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The dollar index , which measures the currency against...
BTC/USD moved sideways on Thursday morning as volume remained relatively low ahead of the Christmas holiday. Bitcoin is trading at 49,000, a few points below the key resistance at 50,000. It has a market capitalization of more than $925 billion.
It appears right now the instrument completed a five wave cycle up from the March 2020 lows in May of 2021. Above there the currency instrument can continue a longer term trend higher against the dollar.
Chinese stocks, especially tech companies, that trade in the U.S. have been a double-edged sword for American investors. Many of the China-based companies have huge growth potential and upside, but they have always been incredibly risky, seemingly more so than average stock investing.
New York (CNN Business) — Prices remain high in America, and inflation shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. A key measure of US inflation rose 5.7% in the 12 months ended in November, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. It was the fastest increase in the consumer spending price index since July 1982.
U.S. stock indexes headed for a third straight gain Thursday, with the S&P 500 index aiming for a record close, ahead of the long Christmas holiday weekend as optimism grows that global economies won’t be derailed by the omicron variant of COVID. Investors also were absorbing a relatively benign...
