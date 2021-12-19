ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Forex And Cryptocurrency Forecast For Dec. 20-24

By TalkMarkets
Woonsocket Call
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past week was the week of the Central Banks. The US...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bitcoin price prediction 2022: Crypto experts make BTC forecasts for year ahead

Bitcoin has bounced between all-time price highs and record-breaking drops in 2021, in what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in the cryptocurrency’s history.The ups and downs have been driven by nationwide crackdowns, nation-state adoption, condemnation from high-profile investors like Peter Schiff, and endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketPlatforms like PayPal have opened up crypto to hundreds of millions of retail investors, while the launch of the first ever bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange drew in a new legion of professional traders.So what does 2022 hold? Could...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing the correctional structure at 1.1303 and rebounding from this level, EURUSD is growing towards 1.1352. Later, the market may start another correction to reach 1.1310 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1371. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. After finishing the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Weekly forex forecast: All eyes on FOMC [Video]

USD (DXY), EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD & NZD. EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, Crude Oil (WTI), CADJPY, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, EURCHF, SPX (S&P 500), Russell 2000, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, Nifty, XAUUSD (Gold Analysis), XAGUSD (Silver Analysis), BTCUSD (Bitcoin Analysis) & more!. Weekly notes. All eyes are...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Cryptocurrency#Forex#The Us Federal Reserve#Ecb#The Bank Of England#The Bank Of Japan
babypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: Dec. 6 -10

Broad risk sentiment leaned positive this week as early data on Omicron variant cases appeared to be less severe than originally feared. With no other notable catalysts, the major currency pairs performed as expected in this environment with the “safe havens” taking a back seat to higher-risk currencies this week.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Climb To 50,000 Likely

BTC/USD moved sideways on Thursday morning as volume remained relatively low ahead of the Christmas holiday. Bitcoin is trading at 49,000, a few points below the key resistance at 50,000. It has a market capitalization of more than $925 billion.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Woonsocket Call

Can The British Pound ETF $FXB Turn Higher?

It appears right now the instrument completed a five wave cycle up from the March 2020 lows in May of 2021. Above there the currency instrument can continue a longer term trend higher against the dollar.
CURRENCIES
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit a nearly four-decade high

New York (CNN Business) — Prices remain high in America, and inflation shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. A key measure of US inflation rose 5.7% in the 12 months ended in November, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. It was the fastest increase in the consumer spending price index since July 1982.
BUSINESS
u.today

Shiba Inu Technical Indicator Shows Reversal After Predicting 200% Run

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy