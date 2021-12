WWE NXT announcer Wade Barrett was asked who has caught his attention in WWE NXT 2.0 during an appearance on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast. “I think you just need to go back a couple of weeks to NXT WarGames,” Barrett said. “I would say my favorite match of the year in NXT was the men’s WarGames match. I think at this point in my career, I look at things a little differently than I did when I was younger. I look at more of the future of the business and the business work that’s being done. What I really liked about the men’s WarGames match is the victors in that match were the new 2.0 stars, Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, and Tony D’Angelo.

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO