Bryce Young already building up 2023 NFL Draft hype, would be No. 1 overall in 2022

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is only a sophomore, which means he must spend at least one more year removed from high school before he can declare for the NFL Draft. Spending another season with the Crimson Tide certainly would not upset any Alabama fans.

In his one season as a starter, Young has led the team to a one-loss regular season, an SEC Championship win and the top seed in the College Football Playoff. He’s also managed to win himself a whole plethora of awards, including the most coveted of them all: the Heisman Trophy.

On ESPN radio yesterday, NFL Draft experts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper spoke about Young’s abilities and where he stands in the 2023 draft pool, which is roughly a year and a half away.

They mentioned that if Young were eligible for the 2022 draft, he’d be the No. 1 overall pick.

Young must instead wait for the 2023 draft, which includes other high-profile quarterbacks such as Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Florida’s Anthony Richardson among others.

Nothing is set in stone, as Young may want to come back for a senior season and instead wait until the 2024 draft, which is highly unlikely; and it’s important for him to have another solid and consistent season in 2022 to maintain that elite draft status.

