NBA

Irving, Durant Headline 71-Player Protocol List: NBA & Dallas Mavs COVID Tracker

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
 5 days ago
The NBA has been pounded by a resurgence in Covid cases lately, and it can be hard to keep up with all the players who have currently been entered into the league's health and safety protocols, as well as any games that have been been canceled as a result of this.

Here, you will be able to keep up with all of these Covid updates as it relates to your Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the NBA as well. So far, the Mavs have only had two players enter into the league's health and safety protocols, but as we've learned before, things can change in a hurry.

DECEMBER 19, 2021 4:00 PM UPDATE:

As of today, there are 71 NBA players who are currently in the league's health and safety protocols. Here is the list of players by team who are out due to Covid as of today:

Hawks - Trae Young

Celtics - Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Brodric Thomas

Nets - Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown, DeAndre Bembry, James Johnson, Paul Millsap, Day'Ron Sharpe, Jevon Carter

Bulls - Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, Troy Brown, Alize Johnson

Cavs - Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, RJ Nembhard

Mavs - Reggie Bullock, Josh Green

Nuggets - Michael Porter Jr., Bol Bol

Warriors - Jordan Poole

Clippers - Marcus Morris

Mavs Donuts: 2 Dallas Scorers, But Porzingis Hurt?

Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines, including the Dallas Mavericks

2 hours ago

Mavs Signing Former NCAA Champion to Roster

After missing a handful of players due to injuries, NBA health and safety protocols and personal reasons, the Dallas Mavericks are planning to sign guard Theo Pinson to a 'hardship' contract, according to a report by The Athletic.

9 hours ago

'Show Must Go On': Short-Handed Mavs Fall to Timberwolves

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, 111-105, with Kristaps Porzingis leaving the game early with a foot injury.

10 hours ago

Lakers - Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Austin Reaves, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore

Grizzlies - Ziaire Williams

Heat - Caleb Martin

Bucks - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Wes Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince

Knicks - RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride, Kevin Knox, Quentin Grimes

Magic - Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross, RJ Hampton, Moritz Wagner, Ignaz Brazdeikis

76ers - Shake Milton, Andre Drummond, Georges Niang

Kings - De'Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Marvin Bagley III, Terence Davis, Alex Len, Louis King

Raptors - Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton

The NBA announced today that these five upcoming games have been canceled due to teams having a shortage of available players:

Sunday, December 19 - Nuggets at Nets, Cavs at Hawks, Pelicans at 76ers

Monday, December 20 - Magic at Raptors

Tuesday, December 21 - Wizards at Nets

This brings the total of postponed NBA games to seven this season. Last season, the league postponed a total of 31 games.

Comments / 0

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Role Players Win; 'Who Are These New Guys?'

Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks. Despite playing without Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr., the Mavs' role players stepped up and grabbed a 114-107 win. Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 28, while Sterling Brown racked up a double-double.
NBA
