Subscribers only: Your ticket to the Sistine Chapel

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of our free Christmas-week DG streams...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

Concert hall sells its organ for one Euro

Hamburg’s Laeiszhalle is planning to sell its organ next year for a token amount. The instrument, installed in 1951 with 4,527 pipes, has been declared incompatible with the hall’s acoustic. The bargain buyer is a church community in Münchberg, Bavaria. Its members will have to find 400,000 Euros...
RELIGION
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Metropolitan Opera – Online

Throughout the pandemic the Metropolitan Opera made their archive available to audiences throughout the world and we had the opportunity to watch the most extensive library of great operas and legendary stars in our own homes. We still can, although now, unsurprisingly, we have to pay. From old-school legends to...
PERFORMING ARTS
Lake Oswego Review

Bits & Pieces: Get your Lan Su tickets now

Other items include a Dark Horse educational comic and honoring pets (and humans) who do good work.Lan Su tickets Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 N.W. Everett St., is selling tickets to its popular Chinese New Year Lantern Viewing Evenings in February 2022. Sounds like a good Christmas gift. There will be eight ticketed nights of events, Feb. 3-13, 2022. Most of the nights will feature the return of a 50-foot-long illuminated dragon procession. There'll be hanging red lanterns and illuminated large lantern sculptures on the garden's Lake Zither. For more: www.lansugarden.org/LanternViewings. Wildfire comic The company known for "Hellboy" and other...
PORTLAND, OR
focusnewspaper.com

Get Your Tickets Now For The Color Purple At HCT, Opens 1/21

Hickory – Ray Christian-Dickens, of Boone, has been cast in the lead role of Celie for the Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production of THE COLOR PURPLE – THE MUSICAL. This show is a powerful and emotional adaptation of Alice Walker’s original novel, with a book by Marsha Norman, and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Steven Bray. Performances begin January 21 and continue through February 5. Tickets are on sale now, online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office or by phoning 828-328-2283.
HICKORY, NC
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Reports of a beheading at English Touring Opera

We hear that the former BBC Wales orchestra manager Michael Garvey has been appointed interim chief executive of English Touring Opera, starting straight after Christmas. This would appear to indicate the imminent departure of James Conway, the company’s general director for the past 17 years. Conway has been in...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Friday night opera is Massenet’s Werther

Friday night Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, brings you an opera rarely performed in the English speaking world. Adapted from Goethe’s novel, Jules Massenet’s opera Werther is a jewel of French lyric repertoire. Opéra Orchestre National Montpellier Occitanie shares the sober and elegant staging by Bruno Ravella and invites the famous Canadian contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux to sing Charlotte for the first time, alongside a young and almost exclusively French-speaking cast conducted by Jean-Marie Zietouni.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

The Perlman who bakes cakes

The JTA has a feature on Navah Perlman, Itzhak’s pianist daughter, who switched during Covid to artistic cake-making. “My parents think it’s great,” she said. “They are very supportive. What surprised them about my baking career was the highly decorative stuff that was not a regular thing for me until this moment in time.”
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

The Duchess of Cambridge wows in red as she decorates Christmas tree

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in red as she decorated the Christmas tree at Westminster Abbey. Kate was all smiles as she put up decorations within the historic building. Taking to social media to talk about the experience, she said: "I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me."
WORLD
thefocus.news

Get your Tim McGraw presale code and shop 2022 tour tickets

American country singer Tim McGraw recently revealed dates and locations for his 2022 tour. Eager to get your hands on tickets? Guarantee your spot at a show with early presale access!. Get your Tim McGraw presale code and shop 2022 tour tickets as we provide all you need to know...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Leader walks out on new music ensemble

The Collegium Novum Zürich is facing the New Year headless after artistic director Johannes Knapp said he is leaving next week. Knapp, 31, has been in the post for two and a half years, during which he inisited a relationship with the streaming service Idagio and other potential partners. He has given no disclosed reason for his departure.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

In dark times, we need a little Hoffnung

The children of Gerard Hoffnung, the artist, musician and humourist, have created a scintillating website to preserve his memory and amuse future generations. Hoffnung, who died aged 34 in 1959, was a serious man as well as a renowned wit – a prison reformer and anti-nuclear campaginer. He is...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Live Performance Tonight – Madama Butterfly from Valencia

A special live performance for Slippedisc readers from Valencia’s iconic Palau de les Arts. The audience favourite Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini returns with soprano Marina Rebeka and tenor Piero Pretti in the leading roles is brought to you by courtesy of OperaVision . Sung in Italian. (Subtitles will...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Mozart’s Prague – Australian Haydn Ensemble

December 18 and thereafter for 72 hours, Australian time. You have to pedal fast if you want to catch this one. It’s only available until Wednesday. It looks like it might well be worth it. It’s the Australian Haydn Ensemble livestreamed from City Recital Hall in Sydney. I...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

When Santa got Covid, the orchestra librarian jumped in

Crisis pre-Christmas at the Philadelphia Orchestra. The person supposed to be playing Santa got a Covid diagnosis on Thursday. Principal Librarian Nicole Jordan, that’s who. Nicole joined the orchestra only last year and knows no fear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
perfumerflavorist.com

Subscriber Alert: Christmas Holiday

Perfumer & Flavorist+ will be closed on Friday, December 24 to celebrate the Christmas holiday. Perfumer & Flavorist+ magazine's e-newsletter, P&Fnow, will appear on Monday, December 27 as scheduled. From everyone at Perfumer & Flavorist+ magazine, we wish you a happy and safe holiday season. Want to know everything going...
FESTIVAL

