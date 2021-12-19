Subscribers only: Your ticket to the Sistine Chapel

Hickory – Ray Christian-Dickens, of Boone, has been cast in the lead role of Celie for the Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production of THE COLOR PURPLE – THE MUSICAL. This show is a powerful and emotional adaptation of Alice Walker’s original novel, with a book by Marsha Norman, and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Steven Bray. Performances begin January 21 and continue through February 5. Tickets are on sale now, online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office or by phoning 828-328-2283.
