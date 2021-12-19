ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

American Pefok scores 4 goals for Young Boys in Swiss league

By The Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

American Jordan Pefok scored a career-high four goals, leading Young Boys to a 5-0 rout at Lugano in the Swiss Super...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Managers and players meeting to discuss Premier League Covid issues

Premier League managers and players will meet on Thursday to thrash out a host of coronavirus issues, the PA news agency understands.Rising Covid-19 cases across the league have seen nine of the last 20 matches in England’s top flight postponed, with other matches only going ahead with depleted squads.Premier League clubs opted on Monday to continue with the hectic Christmas schedule, while the Carabao Cup quarter-finals were completed on Wednesday.Plan B measures mean there are a few more things we all have to do to keep each other safe at #PL matches🧑‍💻 Pre-register your COVID status on your club's website📱...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss League#Penalty Kick#Penalty Area#American Pefok#American Jordan Pefok#The Swiss Super League
wcn247.com

Ireland beats US by 9 runs in 2nd Twenty20 match

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — Lorcan Tucker scored 84 runs from 54 deliveries to lead Ireland to a nine-run victory over the United States in the second Twenty20 cricket international. The U.S. upset Ireland with a 26-run win in the opening match on Wednesday. Ireland scored 150 runs and was bowled out with one ball remaining in the 19th over. In reply, the U.S. was 141-7 in its 20 overs. Tucker was named man of the series after top-scoring for Ireland in the first match with an unbeaten 57. Curtis Campher took four wickets for 25 runs to lead the Ireland bowlers. Saurabh Netravalkar took three wickets for 33 runs for the U.S., which won the toss and sent Ireland in to bat.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. BrooklynatPortland10 p.m.(Postponed) St. LouisatToronto2 p.m.(Postponed) BuffaloatColumbus7 p.m.(Postponed) CarolinaatOttawa7 p.m.(Postponed) ColoradoatBoston7 p.m.(Postponed) MontrealatNew Jersey7 p.m.(Postponed) NashvilleatFlorida7 p.m.(Postponed) PhiladelphiaatPittsburgh7 p.m.(Postponed) WashingtonatN-Y Islanders7:30 p.m.(Postponed) DetroitatMinnesota8 p.m.(Postponed) DallasatChicago8:30 p.m.(Postponed) SeattleatCalgary9 p.m.(Postponed) Tampa BayatArizona9 p.m.(Postponed) AnaheimatVancouver10 p.m.(Postponed) EdmontonatSan Jose10 p.m.(Postponed) Los AngelesatVegas10 p.m.(Postponed) NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE. Final.
NFL
wcn247.com

IIHF cancels U18 women's championship for 2nd straight year

The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the under-18 women’s world championship for the second straight year over COVID-19 concerns, drawing sharp criticism with the men’s world junior hockey championship opening this weekend. The IIHF says tournaments scheduled to begin in January have been canceled because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant. U.S. hockey star Kendall Coyne Schofield called the decision “unacceptable” in a post on Twitter.
SPORTS
The Independent

Covid-hit Chelsea beat Brentford with two late goals

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired a mix-and-match Chelsea side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win at Brentford With the Blues still ravaged by Covid-19, boss Thomas Tuchel handed debuts to academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons for their last-eight meeting with their west London neighbours.But it was substitutes N’Golo Kante, Reece James Mason Mount and Jorginho who turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour.They left it late but Pontus Jansson’s own goal finally broke the deadlock and Jorginho wrapped up victory from the spot.Oh what fun it is to see Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
thebentmusket.com

Omar Gonzalez: “I want to win and that’s why I’m joining the Revs”

The New England Revolution announced on Wednesday that they have signed Omar Gonzalez to a two-year deal and the 33-year-old center back also met with the media that afternoon. The MLS veteran has nearly 250 league appearances along with 31 appearances in international club competitions. While a starter in Toronto...
MLS
wcn247.com

Key Bears players search for meaning in 4-10 season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Bears are trying to find meaning in their final three games and for young players such as Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney it's easy. However for veteran defensive players Akiem Hicks and Alec Ogletree the season's end could mean saying his good-bye to Chicago. Hicks has been saying so long to fans after six seasons but it's going to make his finish even tougher now because he was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday after making two sacks on Monday night against Minnesota. Chicago remains focused on Fields and he heads into Sunday's game in Seattle nursing an ankle injury, looking to end a seven-game losing streak as the starter.
NFL
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford postponed on Boxing Day due to Covid-19 cases

Liverpool’s Premier League match with Leeds United and Watford’s visit to Wolves on Boxing Day have both been postponed due to Covid-19 cases among the away squads.Both Leeds and Watford put in requests this week to call off their respective away games, which had been scheduled for 12.30pm on Sunday 26 December. Leeds’ squad had already been decimated by injuries and illness, forcing head coach Marcelo Bielsa to name several youth players among his substitutes in their weekend defeat by Arsenal. Fresh cases of Covid-19 in the camp have further limited his options, and the club’s training ground has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton request to postpone Burnley game rejected by Premier League

Rafael Benitez is stunned Everton’s trip to Burnley on Boxing Day has not been postponed after being left with just nine senior outfield players and three goalkeepers to choose from because of a Covid-19 outbreak.Benitez revealed five members of his squad tested positive following a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on December 16 while the Spaniard’s options are limited even further as Brazilian forward Richarlison is among half a dozen injured players.The Toffees sought to have their visit to Turf Moor rearranged but have been rebuffed by the Premier League and now seem to be relying on youngsters to fill their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola suggests strike may be way to highlight player welfare concerns

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a players’ strike may be the only way to call serious attention to welfare issues amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.Guardiola says he agrees with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who spoke out this week, that player welfare is not taken seriously enough by the people who run the game.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.“Should the players and the managers be all together and make a strike, or something,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
wcn247.com

Rutgers replaces Texas A&M, NBA approves patch plan

UNDATED (AP) — Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after an NCAA committee decided to adhere to an existing policy for making teams with 5-7 records bowl eligible. Texas A&M pulled out of the game in Jacksonville, Florida, scheduled for New Year’s Eve because of a lack of available players. The Aggies were having issues with COVID-19, plus injuries, opt-outs and player transfers. NCAA rules allow teams with 5-7 records to be bowl eligible if there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the spots. The 5-7 teams with the highest Academic Progress Rate scores have first crack at open slots, and Rutgers was atop that list. The Scarlet Knights now have less than a week to get ready to play one of the highest-scoring teams in the country.
NBA
The Independent

Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is happy at Spurs and praises striker’s attitude

Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and is firmly on board with the club’s project.The England captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City this summer but his efforts to push through a move failed to come to fruition and look to have contributed towards a below-par first half of the season for the forward.Kane struggled for goals under Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked in November and replaced by Conte, and even now the striker has only scored nine times for Spurs in all competitions this term.Yet a second goal in the Premier League this campaign and improved display on Sunday against Liverpool showed green shoots...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira reveals ‘a couple’ of Covid cases but hopes Palace will be OK

Patrick Vieira is hopeful Crystal Palace will be able to play Sunday’s fixture at Tottenham, but revealed they have experienced “a couple of cases” of coronavirus at the club.The Eagles have not played for 10 days after last weekend’s match at Watford was postponed due to the opposition dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.Most Premier League clubs have experienced Covid issues in recent weeks but Palace had managed to avoid such a situation up to now although the 45-year-old was non-committal on who at Selhurst Park has contracted the virus.He said: “We hope we are going to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
wcn247.com

Titans win on late kick...Bucks, Suns Jazz prevail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are 10-5 after Randy Bullock hit a 44-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the Titans’ 20-17 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers. Ryan Tannehill threw for just 40 yards in the first half but finished with 209 yards and a TD for Tennessee. A.J. Brown caught 11 passes for 145 yards hours after being activated off injured reserve, and his 18-yard TD catch gave Tennessee a 17-10 lead early in the fourth.
NBA
wcn247.com

Football: Thimons and Thomas Earn All-ECAC

DANBURY, Conn. – Westminster football seniors defensive lineman Brayden Thimons (Natrona Heights, PA / Highlands) and defensive back Bryce Thomas (Saint Marys, GA / Camden County) both earned a spot on the 2021 Division III Football All-Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Teams. Thimons, who was named on the First...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy