Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence will forever be linked as the first two picks — and quarterbacks — taken in the 2022 NFL draft. Lawrence was thought to be as close to a sure-fire star as any draft prospect can get after a dominant career at Clemson that included a national championship. Wilson possessed all of the raw traits to be successful at the next level, but still had plenty of developing to do. Both have struggled in their rookie seasons, though, combining to throw more interceptions than touchdown passes.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO