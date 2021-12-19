ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sens. Warren, Booker Test Positive For COVID Breakthrough

By Associated Press
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfoAX_0dRHDqWJ00

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

In separate statements Sunday, the Democrats said they had been fully vaccinated with two doses and a booster and their symptoms were mild. They also encouraged others to get the trio of shots if eligible.

Warren tweeted: “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”

She didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she’s regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this past week. Spokespersons for her office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.

In a statement from his office, Booker said: “I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Us Senator#Democrats#Vaccinated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. McCarthy plans to start 7 investigations into Biden admin if GOP retakes House in 2022: Report

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to open several investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration if the GOP regains control of Congress in 2022, a new report revealed. According to plans obtained exclusively by Axios, House Republicans intend to get aggressive against the Biden administration, with plans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Joy Reid's cheap shot at red states ignores blue state woes

MSNBC’s Joy Reid wants to talk about how residents of West Virginia and Kentucky are poor but their senators are rich. Perhaps this would be a good time to reevaluate the liberal policies that she holds so dear. Obviously upset by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin tanking President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Philly

U.S. Senator Chris Coons Of Delaware Tests Positive For COVID-19

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — U.S. Senator Chris Coons of Delaware announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Sen. Coons said he was getting tested regularly and received the “bad news” Wednesday night. “I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines. Like millions of other families, it seems we’ll also be wrestling with another holiday spent on Zoom and cancelled plans for travel or gathering,” he said. Sen. Coons is the second local Congressional member to test positive within the last week. U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) announced his diagnosis Sunday. As the New Jersey Democrat did, Sen. Coons used his announcement to urge vaccinations and boosters as the number of COVID cases continue to climb. “As we deal with the sharp rise in Omicron cases here in Delaware and across the country, I urge you to get tested regularly, and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already. We all must continue to do our part to fight this pandemic and keep each other healthy,” he said.
DELAWARE STATE
Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
U.S. POLITICS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
566
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy