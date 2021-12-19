ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kristin Davis Read for *This* Role on ‘Friends’

By Joel Calfee
purewow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt turns out that Kristin Davis could've been the star of another major comedy series before she landed the role of Charlotte on Sex and the City. While visiting The Late Late Show with James Corden, Davis revealed that she auditioned for one of the main roles on Friends. Corden prompted...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Kristin Davis slams 'misogynist chatter' about aging, her appearance: 'I feel angry'

Kristin Davis admitted that recent comments about her age and appearance have left her feeling "angry." The 56-year-old actress recently returned to the screen as Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the HBO Max series "And Just Like That" along with co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon. The women originally played their characters in "Sex and the City" when they were in their thirties.
CELEBRITIES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Kristin Davis Is Not Happy About Fans Commenting On Her Appearance

And just like that, comments about the cast’s appearance on the new Sex and the City reboot have started rolling in. Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt on the show, is not having any of it. “Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
James Corden
Person
Kristin Davis
Popculture

Kristin Davis Admits Response to 'And Just Like That' Made Her 'Angry'

Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis has admitted that the initial responses to the And Just Like That cast appearances made her "angry." Speaking to The Sunday Times' Style Magazine, the 56-year-old star lambasted trolls and critics who've made rude or disparaging comments about the way she and fellow cast members Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon look now. "Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that," Davis said. "The level of intensity of it was a shock."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kristin Davis in ‘shock’ over criticism of ‘And Just Like That’ cast’s appearance

She thinks the ageist comments are getting old. Kristin Davis is angry that she and her “And Just Like That…” co-stars have been getting trolled for their appearance. “Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock,” Davis, 56, recently told the Sunday Times’ Style Magazine, referring to castmates Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Reboot Podcast
Vulture

Cynthia Nixon, SJP, and Kristin Davis ‘Deeply Saddened’ by Chris Noth Allegations

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis have responded to the allegations of sexual assault against co-star Chris Noth. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the And Just Like That … stars said in a joint statement shared on each of their Instagram stories. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.” Nixon, Parker, and Davis star as Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte in the Sex and the City reboot that saw Noth briefly reprise his role as Mr. Big. Noth has been accused of sexual assault by three women, which he has denied. Since the allegations came to light, Peloton pulled a commercial tied to Noth’s And Just Like That … appearance, his talent agency dropped him, and CBS drama The Equalizer fired him from his recurring role as William Bishop.
PUBLIC SAFETY
arcamax.com

Kristin Davis didn't hesitate to join And Just Like That...

Kristin Davis "didn't think twice" about joining 'And Just Like That...'. The 56-year-old actress has reprised the role of Charlotte Goldenblatt for the 'Sex and the City' revival series, and Kristin revealed that she had no hesitation about committing to the project. The actress - who stars in the show...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kristin Davis Wore an Elegant Black Dress & Strappy Jimmy Choo Sandals With a Bit of Bling for ‘James Corden’

Kristin Davis stopped by the “Late Late Show With James Corden” on Thursday evening to chat about her “Sex and the City” boot series. Naturally, Davis opted for a stylish ensemble for the occasion, reaching for a simple, elegant dress and heeled sandals that shimmered with some added sparkle. The “And Just Like That” star donned a long black midi dress with draped short sleeves, a round neck and a flowy, asymmetrical skirt. She styled the look, which was fitted at the bodice and waist, with a slinky pair of black Jimmy Choo Thaia sandals featuring a high stiletto heel and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Christmas Girl Turned Into!

Before this Christmas kid was awkwardly entering into the television world, she was just another festive girl hanging her ornaments onto the tree in Los Angeles, California. This decorating darling isn't unfamiliar with the ins and outs of acting on television ... that's because her famous father has been doing it for decades! He must have taught her tons of his tricks because this actress is a natural on a popular MTV comedy series that ran for 5 seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

‘Bachelorette’ Star Michelle Young Is Engaged—Here’s What We Know

It’s official: Michelle Young is engaged to—drumroll, please—Nayte Olukoya. Last night, the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette aired on ABC. During the episode, Young introduced the final two contestants—Nayte and Brandon Jones—to her family. Although her parents liked Brandon more, she went against their wishes and chose Nayte, who got down on one knee and proposed. Of course, Young said, “Yes!”
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson enjoys girls' night with lookalike sisters – see rare family photo

Rebel Wilson is getting into the holiday spirit with her loved ones, and delighted fans on Christmas Eve when she shared a rare family photo. The 41-year-old star looked the picture of happiness as she joined sisters Annachi and Liberty for a "girls' night" complete with matching Christmas pyjamas. The trio sat on a large white couch, smiling for the camera - and the family resemblance was plain to see! Rocking identical red plaid pajamas with black T-shirts, the trio showcased their identical beaming smiles.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy