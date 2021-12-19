Kristin Davis Read for *This* Role on ‘Friends’

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis have responded to the allegations of sexual assault against co-star Chris Noth. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the And Just Like That … stars said in a joint statement shared on each of their Instagram stories. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.” Nixon, Parker, and Davis star as Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte in the Sex and the City reboot that saw Noth briefly reprise his role as Mr. Big. Noth has been accused of sexual assault by three women, which he has denied. Since the allegations came to light, Peloton pulled a commercial tied to Noth’s And Just Like That … appearance, his talent agency dropped him, and CBS drama The Equalizer fired him from his recurring role as William Bishop.

