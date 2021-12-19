ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

BHN Puck Links: NHL Will Play On, Bruins, COVID Updates

By Jimmy Murphy
bostonhockeynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins won’t play until Dec. 27 but the NHL and NHLPA have decided that the show must go on. In an announcement late Sunday afternoon, the NHL and NHLPA stated that they will still postpone games on a case-by-case basis and that all cross-border games (12 games total), until...

bostonhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
FanSided

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
NHL
CBS Boston

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade. Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver. “I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.” The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He’s played in eight games this season, recording zero points. Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Wishing A Very Merry Boston Bruins Christmas

The Boston Bruins have officially broken up for the Christmas holiday and will reconvene after they open presents under the Christmas tree on Saturday morning. For players like David Pastrnak that haven’t had their family in Boston due to COVID challenges over the last few years, this year feels a lot more like a regular Christmas holiday.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Another 2015 first-round pick has requested a trade from the Bruins

The 2015 NHL Draft isn’t getting much better for the Bruins. A day after word of Jakub Zboril’s season-ending injury was confirmed by the Bruins, and less than a month after Jake DeBrusk made his trade request public, Zach Senyshyn has decided to join in on the fun with a trade request of his own.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

NHL delays return, postpones another Bruins game

Holiday cheer did not make it way to the National Hockey League this Christmas Eve. Instead, the league extended their shutdown through Dec. 27. “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28,” the NHL confirmed in a statement. “The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
theScore

Early trade deadline lookahead: 5 intriguing names who could be moved

We're still roughly three months away from the 2022 NHL trade deadline, but it’s never too early to look at who could be dealt. Below, we explore five high-profile players who could find themselves on the move. Jakob Chychrun, Coyotes. Position: LD. Cap hit: $4.6M. Years left: 4. Chychrun...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
Sportico

NHL Confirms Players Will Skip Beijing Olympics Over COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League has confirmed its players will not take part in the Beijing Olympics in February, but the league expects a return to the Games in 2026, Deadline reports. COVID concerns have mounted significantly in recent weeks, and multiple media reports suggested on Tuesday that the NHL would likely pull the plug. The angst level has been heightened by worries about the “COVID zero” strategy employed by Chinese officials in their fight against the virus. That means a player who tests positive during the already two-week-plus trip would have to self-isolate and quarantine for two weeks, potentially turning an...
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

OTR: NHLers Not Going To Olympics But Plenty Of Pushback | BHN +

The NHL and NHLPA announced Wednesday that NHL players will not go to Beijing and participate in the Winter Olympics. This will be the second straight Winter Games in which NHLers have not been able to play for their country on what many consider the grandest stage. “Our focus and...
NHL

