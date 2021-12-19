ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis C.K. Doubles Down on Ill-Conceived "SORRY" Sign With New Special

By Tobias Carroll
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time years ago when the announcement of a new comedy special from Louis C.K. would have been greeted with a largely warm welcome. The time for that is long past, however — the revelations of the comedian’s penchant for sexual misconduct and his lukewarm apology have had the...

MarketWatch

Does Louis C.K. deserve a second chance? The controversial comedian is on the comeback trail with a newly released special

Louis C.K. is testing the limits of cancel culture. But the question remains as to whether his career will ever truly get back on track. The veteran comedian, who acknowledged his sexual misconduct after a 2017 New York Times story chronicled situations involving numerous women, is continuing to mount a comeback. Most notably, he’s released a new comedy special, with the taunting title “Sorry,” that’s available to stream for $10 through his website. He announced the special with an advertisement this past weekend on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” a show he has hosted on multiple occasions.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Louis C.k.
Newsweek

Ben Affleck Confirms Reason for Split With Jennifer Lopez in 2004

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship captivated the masses when they first got together almost two decades ago—and their rekindled romance is having the same effect now in 2021. The Batman actor opened up about his high-profile relationship with his former fiancée and shared details about why they called...
CELEBRITIES
People

Chris Noth Explains Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Call 911 for Mr. Big in And Just Like That...

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Chris Noth's ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson alleged he beat her and threatened to "kill" her

A 1995 restraining order filed that the former model Johnson filed and obtained by Page Six requested that Noth stay 500 yards away from her, her daughter and their dog. “Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention,” Johnson alleged in the documents. “On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me (and) destroy my face. Threatened to kill dog.” The judge approved the temporary restraining order and on Oct. 3, 1995, the order was modified into a mutual restraining order. "Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity,” the judge wrote in the order. Reps for Noth and Johnson did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. ALSO: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis' comments about Chris Noth were pretty lukewarm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Keke Palmer Talks Holiday Plans With Her New Man and 'Sister Act 3' (Exclusive)

Keke Palmer is getting into the holiday spirit with a fantastic new venture, hosting Disney+'s Foodtastic!. The Emmy winner spoke with ET about the new global competition series that features artists creating extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures entirely out of food. Each episode is inspired by an iconic Disney feature, with Palmer serving as the host alongside Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem and NYC's City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera as reigning food art experts.
FOOD & DRINKS
wmagazine.com

Chris Noth Came Up With Big’s Haunting Last Words to Carrie

Thanks to the many spoilers and online chatter surrounding the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, it was pretty wildly accepted heading into the premiere, that Big would die early on in the series. Because of that, many Sex and the City fans went into the first episode last week ready to say goodbye to Chris Noth’s character. So, while Big dying in Carrie’s arms may have been expected to be the saddest moment in the show’s first episode, it was actually accepted by most fans as fairly inevitable. Instead, the real tearjerker of a scene came earlier in the premiere when the TV couple shared their last words with each other.
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Noth Says He Felt “Protective” Over Sarah Jessica Parker After Kim Cattrall Fallout

After some cast and crew of Sex and the City recently opened up about spats between Kim Cattrall, Chris Noth is now weighing in with his thoughts. In an interview with The Guardian published Monday, the actor said he felt “protective” over co-star Sarah Jessica Parker following Cattrall’s comments. Following the death of Cattrall’s brother in 2018, Parker reached out on social media with messages of sympathy. Cattrall replied on social media and argued that her former SATC castmate was only doing so as a tactic to maintain a “nice girl persona.”  “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Find One Episode Too Hard to Watch

There are a lot of episodes of “Law & Order: SVU” that are hard to watch just by the nature of their subject matter. In a way, you need an iron will to watch the series in general. It’s definitely not for the faint-hearted. But there was one episode from season 9 that fans agree was almost a step too far.
TV SERIES

