ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Le blockade is off! French fishermen dump threat to block Christmas deliveries to Britain... so they can have a festive break

By James Franey Europe Correspondent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

French fishermen last night ditched a threat to block Christmas deliveries to Britain – so they can have time off over the holidays.

The U-turn comes after fishing barons had threatened for months to scupper cross-Channel trade unless the Government handed over access permits to UK waters.

Industry bosses said many skippers take time off for the festive period so they scrapped their long-standing plan to punish Britain this week by blockading ports and the Channel Tunnel.

‘The protest won’t happen during the festive period. It’s on standby. We will look at it again at the start of January,’ said Olivier Lepretre, chairman of northern France fisheries committee.

‘Some of the fishermen wanted to act on the 23rd and the others wanted to protest on the 4th after the holidays. It divided people straight away.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCzx1_0dRH9tLH00
French fishermen last night ditched a threat to block Christmas deliveries to Britain – so they can have time off over the holidays. Pictured, French fishermen block trucks at the Eurotunnel near Calais in November
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbSA9_0dRH9tLH00
Olivier Lepretre (pictured), chairman of northern France fisheries committee, said the protest will not happen during the festive season 

The threat had been focused on targeting British imports and exports, providing a further blow to the UK’s Covid-hit economy.

Mr Lepretre said there had been a 50-50 split during initial talks between members of the industry bodies that represent the interests of French fishermen.

‘Not all boats have the same level of fishing activity. The gillnetters are extremely busy up until the end of the year. And in January, it drops off. For the trawlers, it is the opposite. They stop for a bit for now and then start up again in January.’

French fishermen staged a two-hour Brexit protest on November 26, cutting off road access for freight to the tunnel and blockading three ports including Calais.

Mr Lepretre, whose boat is one of those that has failed to secure a permit, said he asked president Emmanuel Macron last week to slap extra checks on UK vessels.

‘These checks do not have to be the hardest possible, but we do want there to be pressure on the British,’ he said.

He added the president promised the checks will come into effect on January 1 and could include tougher customs procedures and stricter sanitary inspections in French ports.

Having failed to convince Britain to hand over the contested licences, France on Friday vowed to sue the Government at a special arbitration panel set up under the Brexit trade deal with Brussels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEgJn_0dRH9tLH00
Banners installed by French fishermen on the fences of the Eurotunnel Freight Terminal near Calais during a day of protest in November 

Paris claims Britain is deliberately withholding 73 permits from its skippers, who enjoyed unfettered access to UK waters while it was a member of the bloc. But French officials also admit they have received 93 per cent of the more than 1,000 they applied for.

The European Commission is expected to respond later this week, although Downing Street sources are confident of victory.

Under the Brexit deal, both Britain and the EU can ask for the other side to be hit with punitive measures if they can convince the arbitration panel they are failing to honour the pact.

A win for France could see heavy tariffs slapped on British fish exports to the EU, or even UK trawlers banned from fishing in EU waters. Eurocrats will consult the other 26 EU governments before deciding whether to go ahead with the legal proceedings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brexit still a ‘lose, lose’ situation a year on from deal, says Barnier

Brexit remains a “lose, lose” situation for both the UK and the European Union, Michel Barnier said, a year on from the trade agreement he helped negotiate.Mr Barnier led the EU side in the talks which resulted in the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The Christmas Eve 2020 deal put in place the arrangements for continued trade with the UK outside the single market and customs union.Mr Barnier said: “One year later, Brexit remains a lose-lose decision.One year later, Brexit remains a lose-lose decision. Yet I remember a great negotiating team and our daily work for the unity of the 27....
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

New Year's eve on a knife edge: PM to rule on new restrictions on Monday as scientists predict any new curbs on socialising could be in place until late MARCH - while London's daily Covid hospital admissions surge by 92%

Further Covid restrictions could be imposed just in time for New Year's Eve as Boris Johnson is set to review the latest figures on Monday. The new restrictions, which may include a return to the rule of six and a ban on socialising with another household indoors, could be in place until late March under measures examined by Government scientific advisers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Brexit customs controls coming in January ‘disastrous’ for UK traders, business chiefs warn

Full post-Brexit customs controls coming into force on New Year’s Day are likely to cause “significant disruption” and could see some British businesses collapse, trade and logistics chiefs have warned.The government has been told that lorries could be delayed or refused entry to ports because many UK firms are unprepared for the extra red tape and costs required to import goods from the EU from 1 January.Small business owners told The Independent they are still struggling to understand the new customs declarations, rules-of-origin checks and relevant tariffs – with one calling the guidance issued by the government “mumbo jumbo”.UK companies...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Britain#Christmas#European Union#Uk#Le Blockade#French#The Channel Tunnel#British#Covid#Calais
The Independent

Can I travel to Spain from the UK? All the rules you need to know

Having widely opened to British travellers over summer 2021, Spain is once again tightening its travel restrictions in the face of the new omicron variant of Covid-19.Spain and its islands have long been a favourite destination for Britons, with more than 18 million holidaymakers visiting this Mediterranean hotspot in a normal year. However, the coronavirus pandemic has decimated the travel industry.The country spent much of the 2021 holiday season on the UK’s now-defunct amber list, meaning travellers were subject to heavier testing and isolation rules than those returning from green list countries.The amber list was scrapped in October 2021,...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Channel migrant crossings to UK more than triple in 2021 

Arash took his first steps on English soil on a cloudy, drizzly day in May, after attempting a perilous crossing of the Channel from northern France. Arash, 28, who is now seeking asylum in Britain, is one of more than 27,000 people who attempted the perilous journey in 2021 -- a record.
IMMIGRATION
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

UK gives 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen

Britain has granted another 23 licences to French fishermen, a government spokesperson said Saturday, a day after a deadline set by Paris to resolve a post-Brexit battle over fishing rights. The EU had set London a December 10 deadline to grant licences to dozens of French fishing boats under a...
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

Years-long blockade takes heavy toll on Yemeni fishermen's business, life

HODEIDAH, Yemen, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- "The abundant Red Sea is a precious gift for Yemeni fishermen. But the blockade has deprived us of the gift," said Essam Mohamed Al-Mwafa, 34, a fisherman in the Houthi-held city of Hodeidah, a strategic port that is under strict blockade. To contain the...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: Britain is broken from a decade of Tory government

There is a very clear reason for the mess the country is in right now. It is called the Conservative Party. It has been in power for over a decade. A lost decade. A wasted decade, in which the big choices and challenges faced have been decided, not with the national interest in mind, but on the basis of the internal divisions and difficulties of the wretched Tory party.ABC. A for Austerity. B for Brexit. C for Covid. Draw a Venn diagram of the MPs who argued hardest for austerity, fought relentlessly for a hard Brexit, and are now...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

274K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy