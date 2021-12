Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin vs. Falcons QB Matt Ryan: The Lions’ defensive signal-caller Alex Anzalone is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Reeves-Maybin will take over the green dot, signal-calling helmet. Ryan doesn’t expect much to change, as the Lions will come out in the same 2-4-5 nickel package that they opened the game against Arizona with. “I’m not sure how much it changes what they’ll do,” Ryan said. “On our end, you stay on your side of the ball and make sure that we’re going to be as detailed as we can be. Regardless of who’s got the communicator on the defensive side of the ball. At the end of the day, we’ve got to handle our business and make sure that we’re all on the same page.”

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO