Kanye West Donates 4,000 Toys To Giveaway In Englewood

Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert was a star-studded affair, and Ye’s daughter, North, was joined by some of her besties as she attended the event. North West, 8, is one of her dad, Kanye West’s, biggest fans, and she showed him major support by attending his Dec. 9 concert. The eight-year-old looked cool and comfortable in grey sweats and an oversized blue sweatshirt. Her look was complete with long braids, and she stuck close to mom, Kim Kardashian, as she headed into the concert. Two of North’s close friends were also by her side at the event (along with their mothers), and they rocked the same fashion look as Northie.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO