Kanye West Donates 4,000 Toys To Giveaway In Englewood

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Hip-hop star Kanye West remembers his hometown. He donated thousands of toys to a...

Kanye West Called “Modern-Day Santa Claus” After Buying 4,000 Christmas Toys in Chicago

Ye held down his hometown of Chicago, purchasing nearly all of the 4,000 toys that were given away Sunday in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. WLS-TV Chicago reports Ye connected with the area’s Alderman Stephanie Coleman for the toys for children. In addition to Ye, local business S2 Grill Express Restaurant owners Andre and Suheir Williams, numerous Chicago Alderman, community leaders and residents contributed to the toy drive.
