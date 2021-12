On Friday, December 17th, there were reports of multiple different shootings and a SWAT standoff even took place in Lubbock. The SWAT team was called to assist with a situation regarding an armed man in the 6200 block of 62nd Street. The call started just before 7:30 p.m., and by 8:19 p.m., a suspect had been taken into custody. KAMC News reports that the name of the suspect and possible charges had not been made available.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO