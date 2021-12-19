Senior Spotlight: Amanda Herold, Flute

What to expect: Hailed as one of the most prolific songwriting bands in history – having released 34 studio and numerous live albums since its 1983 debut in Dayton, Ohio – Guided By Voices is an indie/alternative-rock band founded by lead vocalist and principal songwriter Robert Pollard. The band has undergone several lineup changes over the years, with Pollard being the only original member. Lead guitarist Doug Gillard has been with the band since 1997, and other current members include guitarist Bobby Bare Jr., drummer Kevin March and bassist Mark Shue. According to its website, Guided by Voices’ music was influenced by early post-British Invasion garage rock, psychedelic, progressive, punk and post-punk rock. The band has garnered a dedicated fanbase and is renowned for songs that can be short or end abruptly, and others that are intertwined with eclectic sound effects. Two GBV shows held on back-to-back nights last month in Cleveland, Ohio, and Chicago, Ill., featured more than 50 songs each night, including eight- and nine-song encores, respectively. The band’s latest album “It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them!” is their second album released in 2021 and hailed by critics as, “a superior work from a great rock band. GBV delivers a stunning, large-hearted collection of power-pop and off-the-wall oddities.” Fan-favorite songs include “Back to the Lake,” “Game of Pricks,” “Chasing Heather Crazy,” “Spanish Coin,” “A Salty Salute,” “King 007,” “Flying Without a License” and others. Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave. in A.C.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO