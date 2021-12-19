ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Senior Spotlight: Amanda Herold, Flute

By Gettysburgian Staff
gettysburgian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Herold ’25, a music education major with a peace and justice studies minor, held her senior recital on Nov. 13 at the Paul Recital Hall. The flutist included selections from living composers such as Ian Clarke and Anne Boyd while also paying homage to more classical pieces, such as the...

gettysburgian.com

Comments / 0

Related
interlochenpublicradio.org

Metropolitan Opera: The Magic Flute

The Metropolitan Opera’s live Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continue with a treat for the holiday season: Mozart’s The Magic Flute. This classic operatic fairy tale, sung in English and under two hours long, is ideal for listeners of all ages. Maestro Jane Glover leads an extraordinary cast headed...
PERFORMING ARTS
newyorkclassicalreview.com

Villazón returns and large bears delight in Met’s “Magic Flute”

December holidays are here, and that means the Metropolitan Opera’s Magic Flute is back, abridged and sung in English for the convenience of young and old, in Julie Taymor’s immensely (in every sense of the word) imaginative production. The show opened its current run last Saturday night, and...
THEATER & DANCE
atlanticcityweekly.com

Headliner Spotlight

What to expect: Hailed as one of the most prolific songwriting bands in history – having released 34 studio and numerous live albums since its 1983 debut in Dayton, Ohio – Guided By Voices is an indie/alternative-rock band founded by lead vocalist and principal songwriter Robert Pollard. The band has undergone several lineup changes over the years, with Pollard being the only original member. Lead guitarist Doug Gillard has been with the band since 1997, and other current members include guitarist Bobby Bare Jr., drummer Kevin March and bassist Mark Shue. According to its website, Guided by Voices’ music was influenced by early post-British Invasion garage rock, psychedelic, progressive, punk and post-punk rock. The band has garnered a dedicated fanbase and is renowned for songs that can be short or end abruptly, and others that are intertwined with eclectic sound effects. Two GBV shows held on back-to-back nights last month in Cleveland, Ohio, and Chicago, Ill., featured more than 50 songs each night, including eight- and nine-song encores, respectively. The band’s latest album “It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them!” is their second album released in 2021 and hailed by critics as, “a superior work from a great rock band. GBV delivers a stunning, large-hearted collection of power-pop and off-the-wall oddities.” Fan-favorite songs include “Back to the Lake,” “Game of Pricks,” “Chasing Heather Crazy,” “Spanish Coin,” “A Salty Salute,” “King 007,” “Flying Without a License” and others. Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave. in A.C.
ROCK MUSIC
iBerkshires.com

Clark Art Airs The Met: 'The Magic Flute'

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Metropolitan Opera's production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "The Magic Flute" airs at the Clark Art Institute on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 12:55 pm in an encore presentation of The Met: Live in HD. The award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts features the full performance...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Music School#Play Music#Jazz
scituation.net

Senior Sleigh Ride Spotlights Shane Connolly

Known as one of the funniest students in the graduating class, Shane Connolly is the next student to join this year’s Senior Sleigh Ride. Reminiscing on past grades, Shane’s favorite year at SHS was his freshman year, because it was his only full year of a “normal” high school experience.
HIGH SCHOOL
noisypixel.net

Love Flute Review – Conjuring Up Some Good Tunes

Love Flute, the latest release from Korean visual novel developer Talesshop, is a ghost story about finding connections through music. As the story opens, protagonist Hanseol (name changeable) is a music student who earns money through busking and is about to sell his keyboard out of frustration when a ghost, Yae-eun, stops him.
VIDEO GAMES
Roger Ebert

Lyric Opera's The Magic Flute Named Best Theatre Show by Time Out Chicago

Roger and I bonded over our love of opera. In fact, our first date was at the Lyric Opera... The Lyric Opera's recent production of Wolfgang Mozart Amadeus' "The Magic Flute," which ran last month, was named the Best Theatre Show of 2021 by Time Out Chicago. The publication's editor, Zach Long wrote, "A night at the opera doesn't get much more spectacular than this adaptation of The Magic Flute, which the Lyric Opera presented this fall. Originating from the Komische Oper Berlin, the show eschewed sets in favor of a large screen that was bathed in projections of intricate animations. With interludes inspired by the visual language of silent film, a cast of characters caked in white make-up belted out the opera’s dramatic score amid a sea of psychedelic imagery. With any luck, it won’t be the Lyric’s last production that recontextualizes the stage and reimagines what an opera can look like."
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Amanda Shires wants out 'For Christmas'

Amanda Shires' new album, For Christmas, makes it clear: she'd rather not be home for Christmas at all. "I think it would be a big lie or a sham to just walk through this Christmas stuff and think that everything's perfect," the Nashville-based fiddler, songwriter and singer tells Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep.
MUSIC
pahomepage.com

Social Sip: Goodbye to Amanda Peterson

After nine years with abc27, we say goodbye to Amanda Peterson in Friday morning's social sip with Brett and Amanda. abc27 wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavors!
CELEBRITIES
ijpr.org

JPR Live Session: Amanda Shires

It took a few years for Shires to step out as a singer after making her name as a sideperson and in-demand fiddler. Through the years, she has toured and recorded with notable artists including John Prine, Billy Joe Shaver, Todd Snider, Shovels and Rope, Gregg Allman, Justin Townes Earle, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and more.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Music Man’ Broadway Revival Cancels Christmas Day And Dec. 26 Performances Because Of Covid-19

They won’t be singing “Ya Got Trouble” at the Hugh Jackman Music Man revival. At least, not on the scheduled Christmas Day and Dec. 26 shows, which have been officially canceled because of Covid-19. The show was struck by illness earlier in the week, when actress Sutton Foster tested positive, causing her to miss Thursday’s preview performance. She posted Friday morning on Instagram, confirming the reason for her absence. Now, producers have taken it one step further, going dark for the next two scheduled dates and possibly into the future. The cancellations are part of a larger trend on the Great White...
PERFORMING ARTS
gettysburgian.com

Senior Spotlight: Samantha Burr, Bassoon

“I’m majoring in music education and I’m minoring in English as well as Peace and Justice Studies.”. When did you first fall in love with music, and when did you realize you wanted to be a music educator?. “I have always loved music; it has always been a...
EDUCATION
The Daily Collegian

Senior Spotlight: Genesis Muñoz Arias

When Genesis Muñoz Arias was a student at Reading High School, she was introduced to Penn State Berks through the Upward Bound program, which provides support to participants in preparation for college. Now that she is graduating from Penn State Berks with a bachelor of arts in criminal justice, she is putting her degree to work to help Reading residents. She will graduate on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Santander Arena.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Daily Collegian

Senior Spotlight: Bianca Ruiz

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Many returning adult learners credit their children as their motivation, and Bianca Marie Ruiz is no exception. A first-generation college student, mother of three, and now a graduate of the occupational therapy program at Penn State Berks, Ruiz and her fellow graduates will celebrate their achievements during the fall 2021 commencement ceremony on Dec. 15 at the Santander Arena in Reading.
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy