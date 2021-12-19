1883 season 1 episode 2: Will it air on Paramount Network?

Tonight, Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 gave us a story that was a little all over the place. Yet, it ended with bad news for Sheriff Donnie Haskell. In the diner shootout at the end of the episode, what we saw here was the death of John’s acquaintance — while the two weren’t the best of friends, they had a cordial relationship. John was also going to use him to ensure the person responsible for the attack went away for an extremely long period of time. Now, unfortunately, that is something that can’t happening. He’s gone. What this means moving forward is that the battle between multiple sides is about to be more messy; John and Rip are still alive, and they also have to explain all of this away if John still intends on eventually being the Governor.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO