Las Vegas, NV

Chael Sonnen ‘detained in Las Vegas after brawl at Four Seasons hotel’ as UFC star cited for battery

By Christopher Eberhart
 5 days ago
A FORMER UFC star was reportedly detained in Las Vegas following an alleged brawl at a luxury hotel.

Chael Sonnen, 44, was seen banging on a room at the Four Seasons hotel around 7pm Saturday, a witness told TMZ Sports.

Chael Sonnen was allegedly involved in a fight in a Las Vegas hotel Credit: Getty Images - Getty
The 6'1'', 205-pound Sonnen had a career 29-15-1 record that ended with a loss in 2019 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The witness told TMZ Sports that a fight started after a couple walked by but didn't know what sparked the alleged altercation.

Video on TMZ appears to show Sonnen being led away in cuffs, but law enforcement sources told the outlet that the MMA fighter was not arrested.

Instead, he was hit with five misdemeanor battery citations as the police investigation continues.

Las Vegas police couldn't be reached for comment Sunday evening, and Sonnen doesn't appear in the inmate records.

Sonnen last fought in 2019, when he lost to Lyoto Machida.

But the 6'1'', 205-pound fighter had a career 29-15-1 record that included signature wins against Rampage Jackson, Shogun Rua, Wanderlei Silva and Michael Bisping.

UNDERSTANDING NEVADA CRIMINAL PROCESS

In Nevada, not all criminal cases begin with a traditional arrest, as the Las Vegas DG Defense Group explains on its website.

"If the case is minor enough, then the police will usually just issue a 'citation' with a date to appear in court and answer to the charge," the area lawyers said on the website.

"In other cases police may forgo arrest by having the court mail the suspect a 'summons' requesting him/her appear in court to answer to the charge.

"Depending on the charge the suspect may then have to do a 'walk through' in jail. This is when the defendant gets formally booked but is released the same day pending the outcome of the case.

"Nevada courts may resort to citations and summons in cases where the suspect is not considered a flight risk and there is no immediate necessity to keep him/her in custody."

While the misdemeanor citation is less serious than a felony charge, it could still result in imprisonment, fines and a criminal record, according to Las Vegas Criminal Defense's website explainer.

After further investigation, the district attorney may decide to bring more serious charges.

Sonnen was reportedly hit with five battery citations but not arrested, according to TMZ sources Credit: Getty Images - Getty

