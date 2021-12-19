ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dazzle at the dinner table! Brilliant bows. Bright satin bags. And sensational gold shoulder-dusters...

By Dinah Van Tulleken
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Tis the season to be jolly, and one guaranteed way to spread joy amid all the uncertainty is to fully embrace this season’s trend for opulence; get properly dressed up, even if you then don’t leave the house.

If a new outfit is an option, then make it extravagant. Check out H&M’s fabulous new collection, Circular Design Story. It really is High Street party-wear like we’ve never seen before.

The voluminous polka-dot organza design (pictured, second from right) makes a defiantly festive statement and is sure to keep people at a distance! It’s surprisingly pricey for H&M, so if you want to save your pounds, re-invent one of your existing dresses by elevating it with accessories.

At Christmas more than ever, all eyes are on the details. A simple and effective way to give old pieces a new lease of life is with a pair of dazzling earrings, a statement bag or some striking shoes. Let’s start with bags. If you thought cross-body designs were just for daytime use then think again — they’re perfect for the evening, too. Just look at Dune’s practical but striking quilted designs in eye-catching colours (above, centre).

If you can park the practicalities, treat yourself to timeless fabrics that you will never tire of: sumptuous satin and rich velvet as used by designer Emma Garner on her beautiful Isla Risa bags (second from left and far right). And there’s a plethora of fancy footwear out there. A pair of show-stopping heels are a wardrobe essential, even if you have nowhere apart from the dining table to teeter to.

Shining sling-backs, crystal embellished slip-ons, glittering court shoes; if you go for fun details on a classic style you will be wearing them well beyond Christmas.

High heels aren’t your only option. There have never been so many fabulous flats from which to choose. These Dee Ocleppo metallic designs (second from left) will allow you to dance the day and night away.

And for the cherry on top, the piece de resistance: jewels. More is most definitely more this season — it’s fine if you sparkle more than your tree.

When it comes to earrings, look for shoulder-sweepers at Zara (centre right). Otherwise go for sparkling rings, such as Deborah Blyth’s handmade designs, and you’ll find bold bangles at Merola. And for those of you who like two cherries on top, hair accessories will finish proceedings perfectly. Millinery is having a moment and not only for bespoke hats — look for headbands, bows and sparking clips.

You’re aiming for a walking, talking disco ball this season; anything less and you should be disappointed.

