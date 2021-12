One of the lasting memories for every college student is the day that they celebrate the completion of their degree and realize that after all of the hard work and sacrifice, it was all worth it. To ensure graduates, their families, and faculty are able to mark this significant occasion safely from anywhere in the world, the University of Arizona Global Campus is hosting a virtual commencement to celebrate the fall graduating class on October 10, 2021, at 10 am PT. Be sure to check our Graduation Ceremony Information Page to learn more and how you and your friends and family can join in the celebration.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO