Boise, ID

Kent State looking to flash offense against Wyoming Cowboys in Potato Bowl

By Ryan Thorburn ryan.thorburn@trib.com
The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago

BOISE, Idaho -- Dustin Crum has a simple description of what it’s like running the Kent State offense.

“Organized chaos is the best way to put it,” Crum said after the Golden Flashes’ practice on Sunday in the Boise State indoor facility.

Kent State ranks eighth in the FBS in yards per game (480.9) and is 35th in scoring (32.6 ppg).

Wyoming, which averages 64.7 offensive plays per game compared to the Golden Flashes’ 74.9, will try to slow Crum and Kent State down in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday at Albertson’s Stadium (1:30 p.m., ESPN).

Crum has completed 64.2% of his passes for 2,941 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. The super senior is also Kent State’s second-leading rusher with 633 net yards and 11 touchdowns.

“He’s the straw that stirs the drink,” Kent State head coach Sean Lewis said. “He’s going to make you look right more times than not. That’s always a good thing.”

Crum was the most valuable player of the 2019 Frisco Bowl when the Golden Flashes outraced Utah State 51-41. It was the first bowl win in program history.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound Crum was also named the Mid-American Conference player of the year after guiding Kent State to the conference title game, which it lost 41-23 to Northern Illinois.

“He’s a tough runner with vision. He’s not going to fake slide, he’s not going to run out of bounds,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of Crum. “He’s a competitive quarterback, and we’re going to have to have an answer for him.”

As good as Crum is throwing the ball, the key to the Kent State attack is running the ball.

The Golden Flashes are fourth in the nation in rushing (243.2 yards per game). Marquez Cooper has 1,080 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Xavier Williams has 812 yards and three touchdowns.

Kent State likes to ground and pound as much as the Cowboys – only with a quicker tempo.

“When it’s clicking and it’s right, it is one of the most fun offenses to watch and to play in,” Crum said. “If you can tempo a team and run on them, that just wears them out up front. To be able to have some control of the line of scrimmage, as well as make some big plays down field, is a big part of who we are.”

The Pokes will try to dominate the time of possession against a Kent State defense that is allowing 190.1 yards rushing per game (105th) and giving up 35.1 points per game (119th).

“It looks a little bit different than what the Cowboys do, but both teams still have an appreciation for wanting to run the football, and most importantly, both teams want to stop the run,” Lewis said. “It’s going to be a physical, hard-fought game in the trenches, that’s for sure. Both teams have a rhythm they want to play at and are accustomed to playing. That’s the reality.

“If you can dictate that on either side, to where you’re living in your reality, you’re living in your comfort zone, I think that always plays to your advantage.”

The teams will each have one more day to practice before the chess match plays out on the blue turf.

Comments / 0

 

