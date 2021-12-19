ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Bosa strip sack sets up Jeff Wilson Jr. touchdown

By Kyle Madson
 5 days ago
Complimentary football is the name of the game in San Francisco, and the 49ers played it early in the third quarter. On Atlanta’s first drive a sack by Samson Ebukam set them behind the sticks to start. Then Nick Bosa on a third-and-8 came through with a strip sack on Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

The forced fumble was his fourth of the year on his 15th sack of the season. Fred Warner jumped on it to give the 49ers the ball on the Falcons’ 38 early in the third quarter.

San Francisco didn’t need long to find pay dirt. Jimmy Garoppolo hit George Kittle, then Deebo Samuel to put the 49ers on the 5-yard-line. Jeff Wilson Jr. took it from there to put the home team up 24-10.

National football post

Nick Bosa, 49ers on a tear ahead of matchup with Titans

Nick Bosa looks to continue his sack rampage when the San Francisco 49ers face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in a pivotal contest for both teams in Nashville. Bosa has recorded at least one sack in six straight games and has racked up a career-high 15 for the season, which is tied for third in the NFL.
NFL
CBS San Francisco

1st-Timer Deebo Samuel Among 5 49ers Selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers will be strongly represented at the 2022 Pro Bowl with five players elected to the squad, the team announced Wednesday. DL Nick Bosa, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel and T Trent Williams were all selected, with Bosa, Kittle and Williams each tabbed as starters.  In addition, DL Arik Armstead, RB Trenton Cannon, C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson, DB Jimmie Ward, LB Fred Warner and P Mitch Wishnowsky were selected as alternates. The Indianapolis Colts led the NFL with seven Pro Bowlers. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles...
NFL
FanSided

49ers vs. Titans: Why Nick Bosa must terrorize Ryan Tannehill

The 49ers are hitting form at the right time, and they could hold the edge (pun intended) with Nick Bosa in a big matchup against Ryan Tannehill and the Titans. The San Francisco 49ers are hitting their stride just in time for the playoffs, and an easy 31-13 win over a fellow Wild Card chasing team in the Atlanta Falcons gives them an inside track to the postseason and the belief they can cause more than a bit of noise as well.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Bosa, 49ers potentially lose key piece on defense

It’s the home stretch of the NFL season, and the San Francisco 49ers are locked in a tight race for an NFC Wild Card spot. At 8 – 6, the team needs every single break to go their way in these final weeks. However, another injury to their defensive crew could make the difference for the team.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
