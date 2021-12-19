Josh Allen: "Guys Stepped Up"

Bills quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media after practice on Wednesday December 22nd. Topics include: preparing for New England Patriots, trying to be the best quarterback for this team, excited about Sunday's game, what will it mean to the offensive if wide receiver Emmanuel Sander is able to play in Sunday's game, what it is like to play in a big atmosphere this late in the season, an update on his foot, and how communication has been important with the changes that have been made to the offensive line throughout this season and will continue to be important heading into this week's game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO