A fortunate few were able to enjoy Nancy Welle’s talents. This week, her gift will be shared with a much larger contingent. Those who knew Welle — who passed away Nov. 23 at the age of 82 — knew how well she worked with her hands, especially when it came to her holiday ornaments. And now, her creation will be on display for all to see, as the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), headquartered in Washington D.C., will display her ornament on its Christmas tree. The tree — with a theme of “Good Tidings of Comfort and Joy” — will feature an ornament from all 50 states during the holiday season, including at its virtual open house today (Dec. 15).

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO