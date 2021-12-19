A New QB In Town For Texas For 2022

Hudson Card will be given his shot, but a new direction is coming to Texas in 2022 sooner or later.

The name? Former Ohio State gunslinger Quinn Ewers.

Or will it be Maalik Murphy, the incoming freshman from Junipero Serra (Calif.)? It's too soon to rule him out of the race just because of Ewers' upside and NIL deal. He was a multi-millionaire during his time Columbus.

Ewers played a grand total of two snaps.

Texas will need a new starting quarterback in the second season under Steve Sarkisian. Casey Thompson, who started 10 games in 2021, entered the transfer portal on Friday. Card still is on the roster, but is he the future?

With a 5-7 record in Year 1, Sarkisian isn't going to play the "vets" just because of experience. Another losing season only inches the former Alabama offensive coordinator closer to the hot seat.

If Ewers is the guy, he'll trot out Week 1 against Louisiana-Monroe. Should Murphy win the job, he's the new QB1 of Austin.

“They both have great arm talent,” Sarkisian said during Wednesday’s early signing day press conference. “Both these guys have big arms. Their physical stature, they're both big guys, which is which is really helpful. Both guys when you watch them play have the unique ability to throw the ball from different arm angles, have the ability to throw the ball without their feet perfectly set in the pocket because they have the arm talent to get it done."

Murphy, who recently claimed Junipero Serra to a Division 1-A state championship, is known more for his arm than his legs. That doesn't mean he isn't a pocket-passer, but the rocket attached to his right shoulder allows him to explode downfield for large gains.

Then, there's Ewers, the can't-miss prospect from Southlake who was expected to be Texas' future. When Tom Herman still was coaching, Ewers was all-aboard. That changed with Sarkisian, but after several visits elsewhere across the state, the reclassified freshman pledged his commit to the Longhorns.

Prior to reclassifying, Ewers was SI99's No. 2 ranked quarterback prospect, trailing only Cade Klubnik (Clemson) of Austin-Westlake. Murphy, who will enroll next month, finished as SI99's No. 7 quarterback and No. 54 overall player.

What does this mean for Texas and its future? For starters, it's competition. This was always the plan for the Horns entering the spring following a six-game losing streak midseason.

It didn't matter if Thompson and Card stayed. It wasn't a problem if Ewers signed elsewhere. Sarkisian's mind was made up before the season finale that the quarterback role would be up for grabs going into spring practice.

“I think that we have to open that job up,” Sarkisian said prior to facing Kansas State. “We’re gonna tear this thing all the way down and we’re gonna start this thing back at square one come winter conditioning and then into spring ball.”

Ewers became one of the biggest names in Texas high school football thanks to his accuracy and deep ball presence. The Southlake Carroll starter threw for 6,445 yards with 73 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions while adding 701 yards on the ground and 12 rushing touchdowns in 22 career games.

Texas has been known for producing quarterbacks at the collegiate and professional level. Names like Kyler Murray, Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes come to mind first.

Ewers trails not too far behind. And the reason he entered the transfer portal wasn't due to his lack of talent, but rather the extensive talent found at Ohio State at the position. Ewers would enter the spring battling Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud for first-team reps.

By the time Stroud could leave for the NFL in 2023, Ewers would potentially be entering his junior season.

Murphy in his own way will make a case come from the west coast. One of Sarkisian's first commits, the California kid has thrown for 4,548 yards with 31 passing touchdowns and an average of 14.1 yards per throw through 26 games. He's also added six touchdowns on the ground during his final season.

Ewers on paper has the resume to claim early odds on first-string reps. It'd be hard to rule out Murphy for now until coaches see the two in live action. Sarkisian praised Murphy's work ethic and grit to remain with the class after Ewers committed, knowing other schools were interested.

Sarkisian wanted competition at the most important position in sports. He's getting that and then some starting this spring.

“In the end we got two really good quality quarterbacks and leaders and men that gives us an opportunity build towards this future of where we think this program can go,” Sarkisian said.

