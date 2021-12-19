ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saweetie 'plans to be hands-on at USC'

By Celebretainment
 5 days ago
Saweetie will be hands-on as a guest lecturer at the University of Southern California (USC). The 28-year-old rap star - who has a BA in communications from USC - is returning to the academic institution next semester as a guest lecturer, and she's intending to be very hands-on in the...

