Saweetie 'plans to be hands-on at USC'

Many of Tracy Joseph’s viral TikToks start with her shaking her index finger at the camera, as if to say, Wait a second. I might be onto something here. Since the 20-year-old often posts her first or second take, when she starts dancing, it’s like she’s reacting to her choreography right alongside her viewers. She often laughs or claps a hand over her mouth after she hits her last move. Then, she’ll post the footage without editing it or even choosing a thumbnail (which means half her feed looks like close-ups of sweatshirts). Her account, @tracy.oj, comes across as a celebration of spontaneous creation. “I just post freely,” she told Vulture during a November video call. “Whenever I want to, whatever I want to, however I want to do it.”

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO