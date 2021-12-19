ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves wants to 'get as much done as possible'

 5 days ago
ClutchPoints

Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021

Keanu Reeves is one of the best actors in the industry. He is well-known for his roles in movies such as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Matrix movie series, Point Break, Speed, Constantine, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and the John Wick movie series. In this article, we will take a look at his journey and Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals What He Was Thinking in 'Sad Keanu' Pic

Turns out, Keanu Reeves wasn't that sad after all. On Monday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the A-list actor and most memeable man in Hollywood found himself face-to-face with "Sad Keanu." While discussing Reeves' comic book, BRZRKR, Colbert noted that one illustration of the graphic novel's main...
Variety

Keanu Reeves’ 10 Best Performances

Since bursting onto the scene in a pair of acclaimed indies in the 1980s, Keanu Reeves has established himself as one of the most popular actors of all time. He’s headed several franchises, worked with Oscar-winning directors and managed to stay beloved by audiences and his peers the entire time. He’s also amassed an impressive body of work, from Shakespeare to action star to romancing the likes of Diane Keaton and Sandra Bullock (twice!). As “The Matrix Resurrections” prepares to hit theaters, we take a look at 10 of Reeves’ best performances.
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Explains Sad Keanu Meme

Keanu Reeves tried to explain what was really going through his mind during the Sad Keanu meme. The viral picture saw The Matrix star sitting on a bench contemplating life. During an appearance with Stephen Colbert, the actor explained that he was really just trying to eat a sandwich. (Eagle-eyed Internet commenters have enjoyed this little detail so much in the past.) But, seriously, Reeves says that he just had some things on his mind, but most of his focus was on lunch. When asked about why he is so innately meme-able, the actor said, "I have no clue, sir." It would be hard to argue with such a sentiment as social media seemed to run on a mixture of his and Ben Affleck's despairing faces. Something about the natural state of The Matrix star just appeals to people from all over the world. Reeves clearly enjoys that a bit but doesn't really get all of it. You get the feeling he'd just rather be eating that sandwich. Check out what he had to say down below.
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Wants A Constantine Sequel

Constantine star Keanu Reeves revealed that he's been trying to get another film made. The Matrix star sat down on Stephen Colbert to talk about the upcoming entry in that franchise. But, during their conversation, Reeves revealed that he's been trying to get another Constantine off the ground. Even more interesting is the fact that no one seems to be particularly motivated to bring that to fruition. This must be a letdown for fans of the DC Comics character as they would love any morsel of the brit on the big screen. However, it seems unlikely that will happen any time soon. That isn't going to stop Reeves from trying it looks like. He's been firm that he loves Constantine, and anything is possible. For fans of the property, one only has to look at some of the more recent developments in the DC movie landscape to hold onto the hope that nothing really ever dies.
u.today

Keanu Reeves Laughs at NFTs

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, who’s mainly known for starring in the “Matrix trilogy,” went viral on Friday after dismissing non-fungible tokens in the funniest way possible in a recent interview with The Verge. When asked the inevitable question about his stance on NFTs and digital scarcity, the...
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Delightfully Addresses Those Viral Sad Keanu Photos

Keanu Reeves is obviously an icon of our generation, and one who has remained part of pop culture for over 30 years. At one point, it was for saying “Whoa!” in the Bill and Ted movies, and at another point, it was for dodging bullets as Neo in The Matrix. Then in 2010, paparazzi photographs of Reeves eating a sandwich alone on a bench turned the actor into a wildly popular meme known as “Sad Keanu.” Years later, he’s now setting the record straight.
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Initially Confused by Neo's Return in The Matrix Resurrections: 'I'm Dead'

Keanu Reeves wasn't expecting Neo to return in The Matrix Resurrections!. There is little doubt that fans are excited now that Keanu Reeves will be back in The Matrix Resurrections. However, the John Wick star was initially confused when director Lana Wachowski asked him to return in the upcoming installment of the cyberpunk film franchise. After all, Reeves believed that Neo was dead and it wouldn't make sense for him to return!
NBC Philadelphia

Keanu Reeves Finally Responds to That ‘Sad Keanu' Photo

Keanu Reeves does not have an appetite for memes. On Monday, Dec. 13, the "Matrix Resurrections" star, 57, chatted with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" about the latest installment of the "Matrix" series and shared the real backstory behind one of his most famous memes: "Sad Keanu." The photo,...
ScreenCrush

Keanu Reeves Says He’s Tried to Get a ‘Constantine’ Movie Made With No Luck

Constantine was met with so-so reactions from critics and okay box office when it premiered in theaters in the winter of 2005. Then, like magic, it began to build a cult following from fans who appreciated its darker, weirder take on superhero tropes. (John Constantine is a DC Comics character who was co-created by Alan Moore and artist Rick Veitch in the pages of The Saga of Swamp Thing.) Keanu Reeves has always said he enjoyed making the movie and assuming the role of the tortured magician, and would definitely be interested in playing the role again. (He was still saying he would be happy to play Constantine again as recently as last month.)
wmagazine.com

Keanu Reeves on “Sad Keanu”: “I Was Hungry!”

Back in 2010, a paparazzo captured a series of photos of Keanu Reeves that have dogged the actor ever since. Or, that have dogged “Sad Keanu” ever since, to use the moniker that emerged from the snapshots of Reeves looking positively miserable while eating a sandwich on a park bench in solitude. (They inspired so many memes that the image service which published the photos eventually went after a site devoted to compiling them for copyright violation.) More than a decade later, memories of the meme live on—to the point that Stephen Colbert raised the topic when Reeves appeared on The Late Show on Monday night to promote his new film, The Matrix Resurrections.
manofmany.com

‘Never Done That Before’ – Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on the Script That Brought Them Back into The Matrix

When The Matrix was released in 1999, the entire sci-fi genre was redefined. The visual effects, specifically its use of “bullet time” – where a shot takes place in slow motion while the camera swoops around at normal speed – has heavily influenced fight scenes in subsequent TV shows and films, from Kill Bill to Kick-Ass. Not only that, the subject matter was groundbreaking, touching on ideas of free will and the blurring lines of machines and humans. A commanding indication of its significance, phrases like “The Matrix” and “The Red Pill” still dominate the cultural zeitgeist to this day.
