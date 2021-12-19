Report card: Bills pounce Panthers, 31-14

All good ties between the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers came to a halt for four hours on Sunday. The Bills, with a lineup full of former Panthers, defeated the current iteration of the Carolina team, 31-14.

The Bills (8-6) are back in the win column after consecutive losses.

Here’s how Bills Wire graded their performance against the Panthers (5-9):

Quarterback: B

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen was dancing around in the pocket and it wasn’t because Brian Daboll dialed up quarterback runs. Allen was sacked four times, fumbled once, and was consistently uncomfortable due to poor line play in front of him.

He threw three touchdowns and one terrible interception but the Bills comfortably won over Carolina. You’d prefer to see him complete more than 19-of-34 passes but you live when three of those end with the feet of a receiver in the end zone.

Running back: A-

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Dare we say the Bills had a good performance from their running backs?

Buffalo handed the keys to Devin Singletary, giving him a season-high 22 carries. Singletary responded with 86 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott has played games with his running backs since 2019 when Singletary was drafted. It’s time to give someone the chance to shine and show what they can do.

Zack Moss has been a healthy scratch the last two weeks and Singletary shows how effective he can be when allowed to get going.

Tight End: C+

Tommy Sweeney had a critical drop on his lone target and Dawson Knox was relatively unnoticeable on offense.

The Bills could have done a better job using their tight ends to help the struggling tackle duo of Spencer Brown and Daryl Williams.

Wide Receiver: B

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus )

Gabriel Davis racked up the yards in Emmanuel Sanders’s absence but the unit as a whole didn’t do the most.

Davis had 85 yards and two touchdowns. He has scored in three-straight games. Stefon Diggs had 35 yards and a score. Cole Beasley had 35 yards as well.

Two of the three touchdowns came with Stephon Gilmore in coverage. The former Bill and New England Patriot was beaten multiple times by the Buffalo group.

Isaiah McKenzie was involved in the offense again with one carry and one reception.

Offensive Line: D

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills had two unfortunate losses to the offensive line this week with starters Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano each testing positive for COVID-19.

The Bills line ended up being Spencer Brown, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, and Daryl Williams.

The Panthers finished with four sacks and two tackles for loss. Both Brown and Williams were unable to keep up with the speed of pass rushers Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos.

Defensive Line: A

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Bills left Carolina quarterback Cam Newton bloody, literally. Buffalo’s defensive line had three sacks and six tackles for loss.

Efe Obada was huge for the Bills with a career-high two sacks and two tackles for loss. Mario Addison had two tackles for loss. Star Lotulelei had one sack and one tackle for loss. The former Panthers got their revenge.

Jerry Hughes tackles a Panther behind the line as well.

Boogie Basham had the most tackles with four and all nine linemen active for the game made at leas t one.

Linebacker: B+

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

As much as people want to blame Tremaine Edmunds online, do not listen. Edmunds did just fine on Sunday with seven tackles and his line-mate Matt Milano remained steady with another three tackles.

The Bills linebackers slowed the Carolina rushing attack the best they could. Cam Newton still showed the ability to be one of the best rushers in the league and an early 21-yard run from Chuba Hubbard would be the only chunk play to a running back all game.

Secondary: A

(AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Bills secondary must continue to step up with Tre White out for the year. It appears Taron Johnson has filled the role as Buffalo’s star corner.

Johnson had a sack and tackle for loss to go with his normal coverage duties. Dane Jackson had seven total tackles while Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer each had six.

Jackson dealt with a stinger in the first half but re-entered to tough it out against a Panther receiving corps with the speedy Robby Anderson and great D.J. Moore.

Special Teams: A+

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills special teams unit didn’t commit a penalty and pulled off all their kicks and returns without a hitch.

Tyler Bass was 4-for-4 on extra points and made his lone chip shot field goal attempts. Matt Haack punted five times with one inside the 20 and a long of 43.

Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson split returner duties. McKenzie returned two kickoffs. Stevenson returned one kickoff and two punts.