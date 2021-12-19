NASA TV Covers Visiting Trio Undocking in Soyuz Crew Ship

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is excited to see the James Webb Space Telescope open up the "secrets of the universe," he told Space.com. "This is a one of a kind," Nelson said about the James Webb Space Telescope, which is set to launch this Saturday (Dec. 25) at 7:20 a.m. EDT (1220 GMT) from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. "It is the most advanced technology," he said, adding that Webb, if successful, will "open up secrets of the universe that will be just stupendous, if not almost overwhelming."

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO