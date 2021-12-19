ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA TV Covers Visiting Trio Undocking in Soyuz Crew Ship

By Mark Garcia
NASA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA is providing live coverage on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and the NASA app of the undocking and departure from the International Space Station of the Soyuz spacecraft that will...

blogs.nasa.gov

Vox

The world’s largest space telescope is set to launch on Christmas. Here’s how to watch.

After decades of planning, engineering, many delays, and some controversy, it’s finally happening: The James Webb Space Telescope is set to launch at 7:20 am Eastern on Saturday, December 25, making it a long-awaited Christmas present for scientists around the world. (Though further delays are possible. Earlier this week, NASA was eyeing a Christmas Eve launch but changed plans due to bad weather.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yusaku Maezawa
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope reaches launch pad for Christmas liftoff

After more than two decades of development, NASA's next-generation space telescope is on the launch pad. The James Webb Space Telescope is due to launch on Saturday (Dec. 25) during a 32-minute window that opens at 7:20 a.m. EST (1220 GMT). The massive observatory will blast off from Kourou, French Guiana, atop an Ariane 5 rocket operated by European launch provider Arianespace. You can watch launch coverage live at Space.com beginning at 6 a.m. EST (1100 GMT) courtesy of NASA or you can watch directly at the agency's website.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasa Tv#Soyuz Spacecraft#Soyuz Ms 20#Kazakhstan#Russian#Iss Research#The Iss Facebook#Iss Instagram
parabolicarc.com

Soyuz MS-20 Crew Shares Highlights of ISS Flight

MOSCOW (Roscosmos PR) — On Monday, December 20, 2021, the crew of the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft returned to Earth from a space expedition. For the Hero of Russia, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, she was the third in a row and the shortest – only twelve days. The crew commander was tasked with delivering to the ISS and then returning to Earth the Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano, who made space travel as tourists.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

NASA, Partners Roll Out Webb to Launch Pad

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has begun its stately rollout to the Arianespace ELA-3 launch complex at Europe’s Spaceport located near Kourou, French Guiana. Arianespace and NASA will closely monitor the vitals of Webb and the Ariane 5 rocket during the nearly two-hour process. Webb is scheduled for liftoff at 7:20 am EST Saturday, Dec. 25.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Join us to Watch the Webb Launch Live

Webb has been installed onto the Ariane 5 rocket in preparation for launch at 7:20 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. We asked Amber Straughn, Webb deputy project scientist for communications, to tell us how people can watch the launch live online – and how to join the worldwide virtual Webb launch watch party:
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

The James Webb Space Telescope will open up the 'secrets of the universe,' NASA administrator says

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is excited to see the James Webb Space Telescope open up the "secrets of the universe," he told Space.com. "This is a one of a kind," Nelson said about the James Webb Space Telescope, which is set to launch this Saturday (Dec. 25) at 7:20 a.m. EDT (1220 GMT) from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. "It is the most advanced technology," he said, adding that Webb, if successful, will "open up secrets of the universe that will be just stupendous, if not almost overwhelming."
ASTRONOMY
NASA

Modified Russian Propulsion Module Departs Station

A modified Russian Progress propulsion compartment used to deliver the five-ton Prichal docking module to the International Space Station successfully undocked from the Prichal module at 6:03 p.m. EST. The spacecraft arrived and docked to the Nauka module on the Earth-facing side of the Russian segment Friday, Nov. 26, two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

ISS Daily Summary Report – 12/22/2021

SpX-24 Docking: Today, the SpaceX-24 Dragon spacecraft successfully autonomously docked to the Node 2 (Harmony Module) zenith docking port of the ISS at 2:41AM CST. The vehicle delivered more than 6,500 pounds of cargo and will remain onboard for approximately a month. Payloads:. Double Cold Bag (DCB): Following the arrival...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Progress M-UM Instrument and Assembly Compartment Undocked from the ISS

MOSCOW (Roscosmos PR) — Today, December 23, 2021, at 02:03 Moscow time, the instrument-assembly compartment of the Progress M-UM cargo module undocked from the Prichal module of the International Space Station in the normal mode. Thus, he freed the airlock for subsequent docking of Russian manned and cargo ships.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Mars Perseverance Rover: Your Most "Liked" Images 2021

Since landing in February 2021, NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover has sent back about 180,000 images of the Red Planet. After each communication downlink, images go directly to the Perseverance Raw Image page: go.nasa.gov/perseverance-raw-images. Members of the public can vote on their favorite images, and each week a new "Image of the Week" is selected. This video features the first 41 images of the week, giving a glimpse of Perseverance’s journeys throughout 2021.
PASADENA, CA
NASA

Live Launch Coverage Begins From Florida’s Space Coast

We are now about 20 minutes away from liftoff of SpaceX’s 24th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station. Tune in to NASA TV or the agency’s website, starting now, to watch the broadcast live from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Also, you...
FLORIDA STATE
NASA

Nosecone Open, Dragon Continues Journey to Space Station

Dragon’s nosecone is open, and the spacecraft is safely in orbit following a launch on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 5:07 a.m. EST from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying more than 6,500 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware to the International Space Station. Dragon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

