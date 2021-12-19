How to defeat the Boar in Praey for the Gods

Tribes of Midgard is finally launching its latest update, titled Season 2: Serpent Saga. With this new update, you can find the new Shipyard, boats, swimming, and most importantly for this guide, a new Saga Boss! To reach the boss, you have to build the new Shipyard, find three beacons and activate them across the map, then head to the final arena to tackle the monstrous serpent Jörmungandr. As this is a Saga Boss, after all, it can be challenging to take on if you don’t know how best to deal with it. No need to worry though, as, in this guide, I’ll explain exactly how to defeat Jörmungandr in Tribes of Midgard!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO