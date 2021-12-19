ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stelter: Covid-19 has humbled all of us. Now what?

Brian Stelter says the pandemic has been one long excruciating...

MSNBC

It finally happened: Trump praises something Biden said

President Joe Biden spoke at some length at the White House this week, delivering remarks about the Covid-19 crisis, the omicron variant, and the ongoing efforts to end the pandemic. There was one part of his speech, however, that proved to be more significant than was obvious at the time.
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
Axios

Trump to Candace Owens: “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine”

Former President Trump pushed back against doubts about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with conservative media personality Candace Owens released Wednesday. Why it matters: Despite being vaccinated himself, Trump has sometimes given mixed signals to his supporters on whether they should take the shot. Trump-supporting communities,...
The Independent

‘Fox News is putting a target on the back of top scientists’: Fellow medics back Fauci in Watters row

More health experts are calling for Fox News to take some kind of action after one of its most prominent hosts, The Five’s Jesse Watters, used inflammatory language while describing a hypothetical scenario in which activists harassed Dr Anthony Fauci of the White House’s Covid-19 response team.The controversy began over the weekend when Mr Watters spoke at the annual Turning Point USA convention, a meeting of the conservative youth organisation that was this year held in Phoenix, Arizona.On Tuesday, dean Dr Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine’s National School of Tropical Medicine joined CNN to address his own experience...
MSNBC

Pompeo tries (and fails) to defend one of Trump's biggest mistakes

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke this week at the Zionist Organization of America's 2021 virtual gala, and as JNS reported, the Kansas Republican tried to defend the Trump administration's abandonment of the international nuclear agreement with Iran. "We were told in the administration, 'You can't end the terrible...
