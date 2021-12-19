Bengals Linebacker Joe Bachie Ruled Out After Suffering Knee Injury

Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Broncos and won't return.

Cincinnati has a 15-10 lead in the fourth quarter. Look for Markus Bailey and Austin Calitro to get more reps on defense with Bachie out.

