Bengals Linebacker Joe Bachie Ruled Out After Suffering Knee Injury

By James Rapien
 5 days ago
Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Broncos and won't return.

Cincinnati has a 15-10 lead in the fourth quarter. Look for Markus Bailey and Austin Calitro to get more reps on defense with Bachie out.

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coaching Staff News

Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
ALABAMA STATE
