Politics

DeSantis says Floridians know he won't 'let anybody lock them down'

By Cameron Cawthorne
 5 days ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday said Floridians know that he will not “let anybody lock them down” or take their jobs away. “At the end of the day in Florida, Floridians know we will not let anybody lock them down. We will not let anyone take their jobs,” DeSantis said....

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Elected officials to DeSantis: ‘More and more Floridians can’t afford Florida’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in America, but many families are having a hard time just finding a place to live when they get here. Ariana Barnes, an area real estate agent, says base rent for a studio or one-bedroom apartment in downtown Orlando is now going to cost around $1,700. Not too long ago, that was the price someone would pay for a two-bedroom apartment.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

DeSantis won't stand for illegal immigrants 'displacing the needs of' Floridians

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis detailed the toll that illegal immigration takes on his state's citizens Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." RON DESANTIS: …[A]ny of these contractors [who] are facilitating Biden's illegal policies by bringing people in the Florida - oftentimes flying in at two o'clock in the morning with no notice to the state - anyone who's doing that forfeits the ability to have contracts with state and local government in the state of Florida. And they're going to be responsible for providing restitution to the state of Florida for every single person [whom] they bring. Because when they dump somebody, a lot of costs end up being borne by the state in the future, whether that's education, health care, whether that's the criminal justice system. Unfortunately, we had somebody brought from Biden [who] murdered somebody in Jacksonville just a few weeks ago. And so we're very concerned about doing that, and we want to basically say this is not the right decision to be making to be facilitating…basically an illegal human smuggling operation. We're also saying to some of the institutions in Florida, like nonprofits, "We're not going to be giving license to folks who are actively helping Biden do this." And so we want people focusing on our own citizens. A lot of people do a lot of great work. We've got a lot of people in our state [who] need help and we can't just have people who are from foreign countries displacing the needs of our own people.
FLORIDA STATE
State
Florida State
CNN

Manchin says he won't vote for Build Back Better Act

(CNN) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he's a no on the Build Back Better Act, effectively ending negotiations on this version of legislation that would expand the nation's social safety net. Manchin has always been a key holdout for the legislation, sharing concerns over certain...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Maria Bartiromo
Person
Joe Biden
NBC News

Parent uses right-wing slur during Biden call with NORAD Santa tracker

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden was subjected to a right-wing anti-Biden slur during a Christmas Eve call with NORAD's Santa tracker. Biden and the first lady were speaking with families around the country who had called into the North American Aerospace Defense Command to receive an update on Santa's location when one parent ended the conversation by saying: "Let’s go Brandon."
POTUS
The Independent

Biden won’t call Covid testing debacle a ‘failure’ but admits not ‘good enough

Joe Biden has said that the availability of at-home tests for coronavirus in the US is not “good enough,” but the situation is better than before.In an exclusive interview with ABC News on Wednesday, the president spoke about the spread of Omicron which has now been detected in 50 states and the poor availability of home testing kits. He, however, added that the empty shelves were not a sign of failure for his administration."We’re nearly two years into this pandemic, you’re a year into the presidency, empty shelves and no test kits in some places three days before Christmas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

‘Nassau not in crisis’ – Blakeman says he won’t enforce NY mask mandate

New York state’s new temporary mask mandate is now in effect. The mandate means patrons need to wear a mask inside all public places that do not require a vaccine. Gov. Kathy Hochul says public places that opt for the mask requirement, rather than proof of full vaccination, must ensure that all patrons ages 2 and older wear a mask at all times while indoors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
'Hannity' on Biden White House

This is a rush transcript of “Hannity” on December 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you. Yeah, the only person missing in that White House with those dancing nurses was Mr. George Orwell. None of us understand it but there’s a lot we don’t understand. Jesse, great job. Thank you, sir.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
