There’s more pizza in sight! Resident Alien has announced its Season 2 premiere on January 26th on both the USA and SYFY networks. The sci-fi comedy series, adapted from the Dark Horse comic book by the same name, came in at the #1 spot as a new cable series in 2021 and even became one of TV’s most-watched dramas over the year. The series will take a bit of a break with a mid-season finale to air on March 16 and will then pick up with more episodes at a yet-to-be-announced date over the summer. Starring Alan Tudyk (Firefly) and Sara Tomko (Journey to the Center of the Earth), the fan-favorite comedic science fiction show gained a huge following during its first season with no signs of slowing down.

