Apple’s self-drive car could have external warning sign to tell other drivers when computer is in control, patent shows

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
PATENTS for Apple's first self-driving car seem to reveal features that the vehicle may offer, including an external display that would tell other drivers and pedestrians when the car is operating in autonomous mode.

The patent paperwork details a warning system that would use light and text displays on the car's exterior to flag when it's in driverless mode, and could include information like the car's speed.

The patent details a warning system that would use light and text displays on the car's exterior

Patently Apple provided a rundown of the patent applications published by the US Patent & Trademark Office.

The website says that a long-awaited Apple Car might have sensors that "gather information on vehicle speed, orientation, and position," then relay that information to people outside the vehicle using external displays.

Some images in the patent application appear to show the data displayed textually on screens, while custom lighting configurations, similar to standard brake lights, appear in other diagrams.

Screens or light panels with symbols may also be implemented.

The car could also provide information on the operating environment of the vehicle, including data specific to that autonomous driving session, or information chosen by the vehicle operator.

According to diagrams included in the patent application, the car could display information via exterior lighting, and when necessary, take "suitable actions" like producing "audible output" and issuing alerts.

Though rumors indicate that the first "Project Titan" vehicle made by Apple would be fully autonomous, there remains the possibility that a partially-autonomous car could be in the making.

Patently Apple notes that there's no indication as to whether the driverless vehicles will be available to regular consumers, or if the first results of the project will be commercial shuttles or taxis.

Late last year, a Reuters report claimed Apple was working on an all-electric car.

The vehicle has been rumored for years, but it was unclear whether Apple had abandoned the project.

The new patents seem to indicate the project is on track, though Apple has not released any information about a potential debut date.

