Man Shot During Attempted Carjacking In North Austin

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was recovering late Sunday after he was shot during an attempted carjacking.

Police said at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car waiting for a red light at Laramie Avenue and Division Street when someone shot at the car.

The victim and the male driver were approached by two armed men who demanded that they get out of the car. The driver accelerated and took off, and the gunmen fired several more shots, police said.

The victim as shot twice in the neck and once in the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Five detectives were investigating.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

