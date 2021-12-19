ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

7 people, including 3 kids, found dead inside Moorhead home

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obmNf_0dRGX5YY00
Dec 19, 2021

Seven people were found dead inside a home in Moorhead, Minnesota on Saturday.

Three of the victims were children, according to Moorhead Police Department, which said Sunday that the bodies of four adults and three children were found inside a home on the 4400 block of 13th Street South at approximately 7:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police were alerted by family members, who were conducting a welfare check, of "several" deceased individuals inside the home on Saturday evening, with officers arriving to find the victims. There were no signs of violence or forced entry, police said.

The cause of death for the 7 victims is under review by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, who will provide those details and their identities at a later date.

Because there were school-age children involved, Moorhead Area School District has been provided information about the victims "to help prepare for student assistance regarding this tragic loss," police said in a statement.

There is no known threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Moorhead Fire Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Police shoot man dead following 24-hour standoff in Austin

Police have shot and killed a man following more than 24 hours of negotiations in Austin, Minnesota. Austin Police Department Chief David McKichan said that an officer opened fire in the parking lot of a Kwik Trip gas station at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, which marked the end of a standoff at a nearby apartment building that started around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
AUSTIN, MN
Bring Me The News

2 children 'unaccounted for' as fire engulfs home near Bemidji

Crews are battling a significant house fire just northwest of Bemidji, with authorities saying two children residing at the two-story home are currently "unaccounted for." The fire on the 9000 block of Pony Lake Road NW in Liberty Township was reported at 6:12 a.m., the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies along with fire crews from Bemidji and Solway responded, and as of 8:15 a.m. were still on the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
Moorhead, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Ramsey County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Moorhead, MN
Bring Me The News

One killed in fire at St. Paul fourplex

One person died following a fire at a fouxplex in St. Paul Wednesday morning. St. Paul Fire Department says it was called to a fire on the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue at 9:44 a.m., with a 911 caller reporting black smoke coming from the rear upstairs unit of the building.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Man threw homemade accelerant at girlfriend, lit her on fire with butane torch, charges say

An Albert Lea man threw a mix of chemicals on his girlfriend then set her on fire with a butane torch during an argument, according to criminal charges filed this week. Logan M. Netzer, 40, is charged with first-degree assault in connection with the Dec. 22 incident, which left the victim with burns on 12% of her body. The charges say she had to be airlifted to a burn unit in the Twin Cities for treatment.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Bring Me The News

Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for killing Daunte Wright

After more than three days of deliberations, a jury has found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty in 20-year-old Daunte Wright's April 11 death. The jury on Thursday found Potter, 49, guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Wright. Potter, who is white, shot Wright, who is Black, during a traffic stop after appearing to mistake her gun for her Taser.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Inside#Police#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Police ID officers involved in shooting of man in Willmar

State authorities have identified the two officers who shot and wounded a man in Willmar on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed that Sgt. Ross Livingood and Officer Joseph Schaefbauer were involved in the shooting after being called to an apartment building on the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.
WILLMAR, MN
Bring Me The News

Man who punched state trooper, tried to take his gun gets probation

A Zimmerman man who admitted to punching a state trooper and trying to take their service weapon was sentenced to three years' probation, with a yearlong jail sentence stayed. Matthew Cleve, 39, pleaded guilty on Nov. 1 to fourth-degree aggravated assault of a peace officer, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said. Cleve was sentenced Tuesday — he'll be on probation for three years in connection with the Jan. 3, 2021 incident on Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center. A jail sentence of 366 days was stayed.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis

A woman has died after being shot multiple times in the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis on Monday morning. According to a press release from Minneapolis Police Department, the 3rd Precinct was notified of the shooting at 6:58 a.m., with officers and medics responding to the 2700 block of Longfellow Avenue where they located a woman who was in "medical distress" after suffering "apparent gunshot wounds."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy