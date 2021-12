NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s state parks are offering free, guided hikes on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Officials say that the free hikes will be available across the state on Jan. 1, with the exception of those taking place on Dec. 31 at David Crockett Birthplace, Harrison Bay and Radnor Lake state parks.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO