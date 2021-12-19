ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

How to enjoy the holiday feast without the heartburn

By Sharon Theimer, Mayo Clinic News Network
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial foods are among the pleasures of holiday celebrations. On the negative side, for people with digestive diseases or those who overindulge, holiday feasting can quickly produce the food version of a hangover. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, explains why this sometimes happens...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

How to eat healthy while still enjoying the holiday treats

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — With the holiday season comes delicious food such as ham, turkey and those sweet candies and cookies. However, just like with any other type of treat, eating too much could make some of your clothes a little bit tighter by the new year. That's why physicians...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
spectrumlocalnews.com

How to make healthy holiday dishes without sacrificing flavor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holiday season is often filled with sugar cookies, eggnog and other indulgences. But too much of a good sweet or salty dish can pose a health risk. One dietitian explains how to substitute ingredients, without losing the flavor. What You Need To Know. Kimberly Spatola,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lastheplace.com

10 Ways To Enjoy A Sober Holiday

The holiday season brings delicious food and special memories with loved ones and family members. However, it can also bring stress, especially for those recovering from alcohol addiction. That’s because most celebrations include lots of drinking. If you feel uneasy about staying sober this holiday season, try these 10...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Seattle Times

A holiday feast, cooked in the cab of a truck

MADISON, Conn. — Dina McKinney’s kitchen looks like something straight out of a home goods catalog. The spices are neatly organized in glass jars. The countertop is made of a thick walnut Boos block. The backsplash is white-tiled and shiny. The dish towels are seasonally appropriate, adorned with Santas this time of year.
FOOD & DRINKS
asapland.com

Heartburn Treatment

Heartburn is the most common symptom of Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The treatment for GERD includes lifestyle changes, dietary changes, and medications. One should avoid foods that precipitate heartburn. Avoid overeating or eating before bedtime. A food diary can help discover trigger foods in your diet. Medications for treating GERD...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SFGate

Holidays giving you heartburn? A doctor’s tips for relieving your discomfort

(BPT) - The holiday season is full of fun, festivities and food — and unfortunately, occasional heartburn flareups, too. Overindulgence in over-the-top meals coupled with the stress that can accompany this busy time of year, can lead to uncomfortable heartburn. So, what exactly is heartburn, and how can you keep it at bay so you can enjoy your holidays?
HEALTH
WCAX

Last-minute shoppers gather food for holiday feasts

It’s a holiday tradition here at WCAX-- our kooky rendition of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, recited by members of our staff. Christmas is about much more than presents and food. For Christians, it’s one of the holiest days of the year and many celebrate by going to church.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heartburn#Caffeine#Drugs#Dairy Products#Digestive Tract#Mayo Clinic Healthcare
AG Week

Try these tips for a holiday seafood feast

The holiday season packs a punch when it comes to fabulous food and wonderful family time. We find ourselves at multiple family gatherings during the week of Christmas and my favorite food experiences are the not-so-traditional ones. My husband’s family celebration we attend is exciting because there are always new...
RECIPES
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
moneytalksnews.com

Going to Bed at This Hour Might Protect Your Heart

Heart disease is the leading killer of Americans. But by going to bed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., you may lower your risk of developing this condition, according to a recent study published in European Heart Journal – Digital Health. Researchers found that compared with falling...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy