Click to follow Packers vs. Ravens

Not only did Marquez Valdes-Scantling catch Aaron Rodgers’ 442nd career touchdown pass, but he had one of his best games of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. The Green Bay Packers’ deep threat hauled in five receptions for a team-high 98 yards in their Week 15 win. While fellow wide receiver Davante Adams was facing constant double teams from the Ravens’ secondary, Valdes-Scantling was the guy who provided the spark on offense. In the end, his valiant performance helped the Packers clinch their third NFC North title in as many years.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO