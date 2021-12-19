ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two thirds of vehicles transporting dangerous goods through Cleveland found to be in breach of safety regulations

Sunderland Echo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe checks, which were carried out on heavy goods vehicles by North Yorkshire Police, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and a Dangerous Goods Safety Adviser, took place on December 16. Sergeant Mark Kewley said: “It was disappointing to see that on Thursday, two thirds of the vehicles...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Community Policy