James Packer to spend Christmas 'between his $20million Aspen hideaway and sprawling $80million mansion in Los Angeles'

By Monique Friedlander
 5 days ago

He recently put the finishing touches to his new getaway in Cabo San Lucas, three years after purchasing the land for $50million.

But James Packer won't be ushering in the festive season in Mexico this year, reports The Herald Sun.

The Australian billionaire, 54, will spend the next month at his $20million Aspen property, West Buttermilk Estate, and his sprawling $80million mansion in LA.

Dreaming of a white Christmas! James Packer will spend the festive season at his $20million Aspen property, West Buttermilk Estate, and his sprawling $80million mansion in Los Angeles

Packer often spends Christmas at his Aspen home, which he jointly purchased with his ex-wife Erica Packer in 2013.

In 2019, the former couple celebrated the holidays as a family at the estate with their children, Indigo, 11, Jackson, nine, and Emmanuelle, seven.

The lavish property has seven spacious bedrooms and seven bathrooms, enough to accommodate his kids, family and guests.

Fond memories: Packer often spends Christmas at his Aspen mansion (pictured), which he jointly purchased with his ex-wife Erica Packer in 2013
Co-parents: In 2019, the former couple celebrated the holidays as a family at the estate with their children, Indigo, 11, Jackson, nine, and Emmanuelle, seven (all pictured)
Lavish: The Aspen property has seven spacious bedrooms and seven bathrooms, enough to accommodate his kids, family and guests

It also has a state-of-the-art kitchen with an island breakfast bench and solid timber cabinetry, a medieval-style dining room, and a generously sized living room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the scenic hills.

Packer purchased his property in Los Angeles' ritzy suburb of Holmby Hills in 2018.

The 2,694 sqm house has seven bedrooms, an eight-car garage, beauty salon, outdoor swimming pool, home theatre, cigar room and wine room.

LA mansion: James purchased his $80million mansion in Los Angeles (pictured) in 2018 to be closer to his three children, who live in the city with his ex-wife Erica  
Stunning: The 2,694 sqm house has seven bedrooms, an eight-car garage, beauty salon, outdoor swimming pool, home theatre, cigar room and wine room

The casino magnate bought the home to be closer to his children, who live in LA with their mother Erica.

It's unclear whether he will spend Christmas with his socialite girlfriend Kylie Lim, who hasn't been pictured with Packer for months.

Meanwhile, Packer has spent the last eight weeks 'out of the spotlight' at his Argentinian polo ranch.

He is said to be feeling 'rejuvenated' after two months of 'rest and relaxation' at the picturesque estate.

'Rejuvenated': Packer (pictured leaving the Crown Resorts AGM in Melbourne in October 2017) has spent the last eight weeks 'out of the spotlight' at his Argentinian polo ranch

